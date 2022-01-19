After the floods, it is not only time to rebuild, but also to prepare for the possible onslaughts of the water that are to come. The State has distributed 3 million euros among the coastal town councils of the Mar Menor so that they deliver direct subsidies to residents who have their homes in a flood zone and incorporate –or have already incorporated– any preventive measure that contributes to reducing the impact of future floods. “Climate change leads us to think that the phenomena that the residents of Los Alcázares suffered in 2019 and 2020 may occur more frequently, that is why it is important to protect yourself,” explains Mayor Mario Pérez Cervera.

The municipality of Alcázar, which recorded the largest number of affected properties, has received 1.3 million euros to incorporate protection measures, of which 40% will be used to create anti-flood barriers in public buildings. The City Council of San Javier receives 600,000 euros; that of Torre Pacheco 500,000 euros; and that of Cartagena, 400,000 euros. 200,000 euros are dedicated to San Pedro del Pinatar, of which 80,000 are to strengthen municipal facilities and 120,000 for preventive works carried out by residents.

THE DATA 11,000

They are the people affected by the floods in Los Alcázares in recent years.

650,000

euros will be used to create barriers against water in the homes of Los Alcázares.

120,000

euros are allocated in San Pedro to undertake the preventive works of the neighbors.

10% of this economic injection will be used to hire technical services that advise both the local Administration and the residents on the most effective measures in each case. In Los Alcázares, 50% of the funds, equivalent to 650,000 euros, will be distributed among the residents who install water barriers in their homes or carry out works to waterproof facades, reconstruct perimeter walls, seal gaps or even move installations that may be damaged by a flood, such as the relocation of electrical panels, boilers and fuel tanks.

Up to 500 euros



“There are more than 11,000 people who were affected by the floods, and according to that census, prepared by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Spanish Insurance Consortium, the economic fund has been distributed,” says the mayor. For the first time, the owners of second homes will be able to receive this direct aid, which is supported by the City Council to prevent the areas with the highest concentration of summer homes from suffering greater degradation and ending up being devalued.

“The owners have four months to submit their applications,” recalls the first mayor of Alcazar, Mario Pérez



Owners in conditions of special vulnerability or whose property presents a greater risk of loss due to its content or who have suffered greater damage in previous floods will have priority. Temporary barriers that are operated manually may receive up to 500 euros. In the case of the bilge pumps, they will be subsidized with 400 euros, the same as the non-return valves. Neighbors who have moved the electrical panels may request up to 650 euros. Those who have built protective walls will receive up to 180 euros per square meter.

The councilor of Los Alcázares recalls that the affected owners have four months to submit the applications. “If they meet all the requirements, they will be given 100% of the cost of the measures installed until the credit is exhausted,” explains the first mayor. Investments made from December 24, 2019 will be accepted if the neighbors justify the expense made to make their houses less vulnerable to the arrival of water.