The State Advocacy has asked to separate the conservative magistrate of the Constitutional Court (TC) José María Macías of the deliberations related to the amparo resources presented by the former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras and the exconsellers Raül Romeva and Bassa Dolors Against the decision of the Supreme Court (TS) not to amnesty the embezzlement of the ‘procés’, according to legal sources to Europa Press.

The sources consulted indicate that the legal services of the State argue the same reasons that the TC accepted to separate the resources and issues of unconstitutionality registered against the amnesty law, that is, that being a member of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) pronounced on the grace measure in two texts with institutional value.

It is, on the one hand, the institutional declaration approved on November 6, 2023 by the previous CGPJ at the initiative of the conservative block, which included Macías. In the same, he warned that, if the amnesty law was finally approved – of which the negotiations were known at that time, but there was no draft – it would mean The “abolition” of the rule of law In Spain.

The second text is the report on the amnesty issued by the CGPJ on March 21, 2024 at the request of the Senate, where the CGPJ concluded that it is unconstitutional because violates the principles of separation of powers and equality before the law. While the author was the conservative vowel Wenceslao Olea, he was approved with the vote of Macías, among others.









Macías was already challenged by the Prosecutor’s Office

Macías was challenged by the Prosecutor’s Office in the question of unconstitutionality presented by the TS against the amnesty law wielding those reasons. On January 15, with the 6 votes in favor of the progressive majority and the 4 against the conservative minority, the Plenary of the TC accepted the approach of the Public Ministry and He pushed the magistrate of this matter.

In the following Plenary, of January 29, he agreed to extend his challenge to the other matters on the amnesty that had been admitted to process at that time: the 16 resources of the PP; the executives and parliaments of the autonomous communities where the PP governs; and that of the Socialist Administration of Emiliano García Page in Castilla La Mancha; and the two issues made by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC).

Subsequently, in the February 11, the TC admitted the amparo resources to process Presented by Junqueras, Romeva and Bassa, who could not go to the Court of Guarantees until they closed the route of the ordinary jurisdiction once the TS Criminal Chamber was ratified in its decision not to apply the amnesty to the embezzlement of the ‘procés’.

It is in these amparo resources where the State Advocacy has challenged Macías. It should be remembered that the legal services of the State have already tried to separate the magistrate from all the resources and issues of unconstitutionality, but the TC unanimously rejected it when considering that this ristra of harness had been formulated extemporaneously Because then – last September – those 20 issues were still in the admission phase.

After prospering the challenge launched by the Prosecutor’s Office, Macías became the second magistrate section of the debate about the amnesty in the TC. The progressive Juan Carlos Campo decided to refrain because when he was Minister of Justice he said in the reports in favor of pardoning the leaders of the ‘procés’ that amnesty It was “clearly unconstitutional”.

Amparo resources against the judgment of ‘procés’

Junqueras, Romeva and Bassa resorted to two resolutions of the Supreme: that of July 1, which denied the application of the amnesty; and that of September 30, in which the Court confirmed its decision to the reject your pleas.

The three leaders convicted of the ‘procés’ went to the Court of Guarantees by considering that the Supreme Decision violated their fundamental rights. The magistrates who judged the Catalan independence process in the TS rejected to amnesty the embezzlement to those convicted of the referendum of the 1-O when interpreting that they did obtain a personal benefit and yes they affected the financial interests of the European Union.

The supreme refusal directly affected Junqueras, Romeva and Bassa, since the three had been convicted of embezzlement. The decision of the high court not to apply the law held the disqualification sentences imposed on them.

Precisely, when they went to the TC, they also requested, as a precautionary measure, that they suspended the sorrows of disqualification, the only ones that are in force after the pardons, which forgave their jail. The Constitutional has opened a separate piece to analyze said application. At the moment, the magistrates have transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office and the appellants to make allegations.

If the TC finally agreed to suspend the penalty of disqualification, they would be rehabilitated to aspire to public office until the Constitutional was pronounced on the bottom of its amparo resources, according to legal sources. However, they underline that It is “frequent” that such precautionary measures are requested but “very rare” that are granted.