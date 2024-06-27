Chihuahua, Chih.- The governor of the state, Maru Campos, commented that on several occasions the state administration has supported the municipality of San Francisco del Oro, but instead of solving the economic situation, they made it worse.

He pointed out that the solution to the crisis it faces has to be resolved from within.

He explained that 18 million pesos were advanced to the Municipality in federal contributions and now they have a major economic problem.

Campos Galván explained that since the beginning of his administration, he was aware of the financial problem that the City Council of San Francisco del Oro was facing, derived from the excessive spending on payroll.

He added that on several occasions the State made an advance of up to 60 percent of the municipal shares that correspond to San Francisco del Oro, equivalent to 18 million pesos, however, the City Council’s expenditure exceeds 24 million pesos.

He explained that he personally and the Secretary of the Treasury, José de Jesús Granillo Vázquez, attended to Mayor Arturo Huerta, who did not heed the recommendations to reduce spending, which led to a “time bomb” that detonated in recent weeks.

“A servant attended to the mayor, the Secretary of the Treasury attended to the mayor. The problem he has and it snowballed is that he had to reduce expenses within the Municipal Presidency and he did not do this. We were advancing 60 percent of the contributions for 3 years,” he said.