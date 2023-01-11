Talent acquisition is a key component of business success: a company is only as good as the sum of its employees. The American Joseph Burns fully understood this concept and decided to scale his experience by finding and hiring the best talent in Latin America.

that’s how he was born Recruiter Magnifying Glassa talent search engine that aims to improve conditions and generate job opportunities in the region.

The company started operations four months ago (April 2022), has a pre-seed capital of one million dollars and the support of advisers such as Andrés Bilbao, co-founder of Rappi; Daniel Bilbao, CEO Truora; Jack Sarvary, CEO of Leoparda Electric and investment funds such as Broom Ventures; H20 Capital, among others.

“At Rappi we verified that the talent in the region exists and is more than qualified, but we also concluded that the infrastructure and recruitment channels are not optimal. Joseph was effective in attacking this problem, which is why we decided to invest in Lupa Recruiter: we really believe that They are going to revolutionize this field and we want to be there”, affirmed Andrés Bilbao.

After several years of experience as Product Manager in companies such as Facebook and Capital One in the United States, Burns arrives in Colombia in 2019 to develop Rappi’s search engine, in addition to leading the hiring of more than 100 people. His most outstanding action happened during a period of 2 months, in which he interviewed more than 200 software developers, of which he hired 22 in record time. That’s how he discovered that his superpower is search engines and his passion is recruiting.

Based on this experience, Burns joins Lupa Recruiter on a mission to solve one of the biggest challenges in the business world: finding the best talent for companies around the world and opening the horizons to first-world opportunities for those who struggle every day with professional improvement in the context of developing countries.

Job options for Latin American talent

The startup connects professionals with great job opportunities.

“When I first arrived in Latam, as a naive gringo, what struck me the most was the amount of talent and potential that there is in contrast to the lack of opportunities for passionate professionals,” explains Joseph Burns, CEO and Founder of Lupa Recruiter. .

After the pandemic, the global hiring of companies in the technology sector in Latin America grew by 268 percent, in the second half of 2021. North American companies are looking to reduce costs and Latin America offers the opportunity to do so: the average Latin American professional earns less than 10 percent of what their American and European counterparts earn. This gap must be closed. Additionally, most artificial intelligence (AI) search tools are designed for the North American market.

The recruiting industry still works in a traditional way. The search and selection processes for human capital are extremely slow. On average, closing a vacancy takes a company between 36 and 42 days, in addition to the high cost that this generates. Hiring a resource internally can cost a company 16 million pesos or between 20 and 25% of the annual salary of the hired resource if it is outsourced.

the promise of Lupa Recruiter is about finding candidates in minutes and matching them with companies in a matter of daysat the same time systematizing the interview processes.

All this reduces total cost by almost 50% compared to a traditional recruiting agency, thanks to its unique approach that combines AI and automation with the human touch to connect companies and candidates that really match.

“Lupa Recruiter is a truly unique great recruiting tool; solves a real market problem. They have helped us grow our technical team by hiring 5 senior developers in record time”, says Mateo Albarracín, CEO of BACO (a startup in the technology sector in Colombia).

According to the international consultancy specialized in personnel selection, PageGroup, in the last 5 years the technology workforce in Latin America has grown twice as much as in the United States.

“There is a growing underserved talent base in Latin America. Companies lack recruiting tools to easily identify and contact top-tier talent. And, coupled with the remote work movement and Latam’s strategic position in terms of time zone, there’s no reason why we can’t make the dream of turning the region into an epicenter of world-class talent a reality,” Burns added. . For more information visit www.luparecruiter.com.

