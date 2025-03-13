Gradually the outer space is becoming a “more accessible” place, in the sense in which we live in the era that more space missions are occurring, and even commercial missions that do not have any type of research objective, such as the space trip of Jesús Calleja.

This is increasingly opening the possibilities of doing things in space, and although it is still limited things, new business horizons are opening, such as the one that plans The American startup Varda Space. The idea of ​​this company is to revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry and its CEO is looking for investors in Japan and the Middle East to turn its dream into reality.

Varda Space’s plan is Develop spacecraft that function as autonomous medication manufacturing facilities. This means that the business plan is to create ships that go up to space, and there Without human intervention, manufacture medications and then lower the finished product to the ground.

The key to this is that manufacturing medications in space has several advantages, the first and most notable is that Microgravity allows to create more uniform and pure pharmaceutical crystals, what could result in more effective medications with less side effects.

This is because The absence of gravity allows crystals to form more orderly, eliminating impuritieswhat would also allow Develop medications that would be impossible to manufacture on earth. This company founded in 2021 has great potential, and although they have been in the market for a short time they can Overcome its rivals thanks to its strong collaboration with Space X, the Elon Musk space company.

The idea is to launch its first ship in the Falcon 9 rocket of Space X, in addition to taking advantage of satellite communications and other infrastructure that Musk’s company has. Vast plans to launch its first space station in May 2026with the aim of becoming the first commercial operator of stations in the world and in successor to the International Space Station (ISS), which will cease to be operational in 2030.