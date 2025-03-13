Brutaliathe pasta brand Premium at home, Open your second place in Barcelonain the neighborhood of El Poblenou. The gastronomic startup, founded in 2023 by Filippo Teofili and Enrique Garayplans to close 2025 with four establishments, including its first restaurant in Madrid.

The firm focused on the Deliverywhich manages some 1,500 weekly ordershas inaugurated a space of 100 square meters in Cristóbal de Moura street, 44, in the 22nd district@, a residential expansion area focused on the technological and entrepreneurial economy.

Founders of Brutalia: Enrique Garay and Filippo Teofili. EE

Unlike Sant Gervasi, where his first restaurant is found, Poblenou allows them to reach a new audience without increasing their operational costs and without giving up a commitment to quality. “We have developed one efficient operationestablished solid bases of culture and organizational values ​​and now it is time to climb the business model, “Teophili explained.

“In the long term, in 2027 we hope to have a presence in all the main cities of Spain, and establish ourselves solidly in Madrid and Barcelona,” adds the CEO.

Billing in 2025

The Estimated billing For this year exceeds 2.5 million euroswith the expectation that the new place represents approximately 30% of the brand’s income.

Currently, the Brutalia team is made up of 14 people. It is planned to reach a template between 45 and 50 employees when closing the year.