Tigres will seek to remain at the top of the Liga MX in the Clausura 2024 tournament. After achieving a title and a runner-up in 2023, the UANL team will try to equal or surpass their achievements. The team led by Robert Dante Siboldi maintained its base during the winter transfer market and managed to hire Juan Brunetta, one of the figures of Mexican soccer in the last year.
The felines will debut in the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX next Wednesday, January 17. According to the most recent reports, this would be the starting lineup that Siboldi would have in mind for this season.
The Argentine goalkeeper will miss the first three games of Clausura 2024 after his expulsion in the grand final. His place will be taken by Carlos Felipe Rodríguez in these duels.
The veteran Mexican soccer player would start this tournament as a starter. It seems that Aquino has won the game against young Jesús Garza.
The Argentine footballer has more than fulfilled his role as central defender. Pizarro is master and owner of this position.
The Brazilian defender will continue to start this tournament. In the unlikely event that he appears in the transfer market, his place would be taken by Diego Reyes.
The left back has established himself as an important piece for Tigres. He is solid in marking and when he joins in the attack he does it with intelligence.
Carioca is one of the elements of the squad that are at the best football level. The Brazilian midfielder does not have much speed, but his ability to distribute the game and recover the ball is still intact.
The Uruguayan midfielder has simply fulfilled his role in the UANL team. More is expected of him.
Lainez is coming off his best tournament as a professional player. Under Siboldi's orders, the Mexican winger has become a more complete player: he helps in defense and faces up when he has to.
The Argentine forward had an outstanding performance wearing the Santos Laguna shirt. He is expected to maintain the level upon his arrival to the UANL team.
Córdova has been a fundamental player for the recent triumphs of the UANL team. Everything indicates that he will be an important element for Siboldi in the Clausura 2024.
The French striker continues to be a tremendous scorer despite the passing of the years. He will continue to be a starter as long as he remains injury-free.
