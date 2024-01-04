Cruz Azul had a disastrous performance in 2023. The Celeste Machine fell far short of expectations. With this in mind, the board opted for the restructuring of its project and brought in Iván Alonso and Martín Anselmi to lead this new stage.
The La Noria team has been strengthened in a good way and has most of its signings before the Clausura 2024 begins. This would be its starting lineup for this season.
Given the departure of Sebastián Jurado and the irregular level of Andrés Gudiño, Kevin Mier would start as the starting goalkeeper of the Blue Machine for Clausura 2024.
The Paraguayan winger will start as a starter in Clausura 2024. Escobar will compete for the position with Rodrigo Huescas and Ignacio Rivero.
The Colombian defender left good feelings in the Apertura 2023 and more is expected from him in the Clausura 2024.
Piovi arrived from Racing de Avellaneda. The Argentine defender is Anselmi's bet to consolidate the functioning of the defense.
The 28-year-old Uruguayan full-back arrives at the Blue Machine to reinforce a position that they were lacking. The player has been described as a two-way winger who adds well up front.
The Mexican midfielder has had a drop in performance. Last tournament he shared ownership and substitution.
This is one of the reinforcements that most excites the fans. Faravelli, former Independiente del Valle player, comes to put order on all sides of the field. He is an acquaintance of Anselmi, who bet on bringing him.
Carlos Rodríguez's level in the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX was quite gray. 'Charly' has to recover the best version of him this year.
Antuna is one of the few elements that are saved in Cruz Azul in 2023. The Mexican winger never gave up and continued to give results on an individual level.
For several days there was speculation about the arrival of Alexis Vega to La Noria. After that hire fell through, Rotondi is guaranteed his starting spot.
'Toro' Fernández is one of Cruz Azul's most important bets in recent years. The Uruguayan striker cost a large amount of money and will have to justify it on the field.
