The Guadalajara Sports Club continues to work towards its presentation in the Clausura 2024 tournament where they will seek to redeem themselves, after leaving a lot behind in the last semester where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals.
Fernando Gago He arrived to take the reins of the technical direction and with this he decided to cancel the friendly matches that were already scheduled with a view to Clausura 2024 and would have delivered his personal report to the board on the configuration he wants for the squad for its participation in Liga MX and Concachampions Cup.
And according to the journalist Rodrigo Camacho of FOX Sports Mexicothe Guadalajara group led by Fernando Hierrowill take his time to get the reinforcements that the Argentine coach needs.
The strategist usually constantly modifies his tactical setup, so with the Sacred Flock a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 could be expected. Even with several pieces of the puzzle missing, the red and white fans can get an idea of how their team could line up for Clausura 2024.
So far, the casualties have been Hiram Mier, Jesús Sánchez and Cristian Calderon. Just a few days before the start of Clausura 2024, the red and white team has only signed the right back and center back, Jose Castillo.
In such a way that, with the possible decrease in Alexis Vegathe team will have to use the rest of its squad and the basic forces, thus, the alignment of the red and white team for the start of Clausura 2024 could be the following.
Chivas lineup (4-3-3) | Miguel Jiménez; Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Jesús Orozco Chiquete, Alejandro Mayorga; Fernando Beltrán, Fernando González, Víctor Guzmán; Isaac Brizuela, José Juan Macías and Roberto Alvarado.
