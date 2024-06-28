The bad news continues for the Mexican National Team in the 2024 Copa América, first was the captain’s injury Edson Alvarez on Matchday 1 against Jamaica in just the first 30 minutes of play and that left them out of the tournament and on Matchday 2 it was not only the painful defeat against Venezuela, but they once again lost one of their references and captains, the central defender Cesar Montes.
The Almería footballer came on in the second half of the match against Vinotinto and according to information from the journalist TUDN, Gibran Araigethe defender remains in doubt for the Matchday 3 match against Ecuador this Sunday, June 30 in Arizona due to a muscle discomfort that does not allow him to be at 100% of his physical condition.
In the end, the decision of whether Cesar Montes Whether or not he plays against Ecuador will be decided by the coaching staff hours before the game, hoping that the center back can arrive with a good feeling, since the team must have all its pieces in their best shape given that they need the victory to be able to advance to the quarterfinals. at the end.
If Mountains is not in condition to play, the one chosen by Jaime Lozano to take his place and play alongside Johan Vasquez I would be Israel Kingsas he made it clear ‘jimmy‘ in the match against Venezuela when he was the element that took his place.
