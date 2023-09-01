It seems that there will not only be news on the right side with the absence of Kevin Alvarez on matchday 7 of the Apertura 2023 tournament due to his injury, but also could be on the left wing.
This is because the Brazilian strategist, andre jardineHe is under pressure to get a good result in the Young Classic, otherwise his position on the Club América bench could be shaken.
In this way, like the youth squad emilio lara, Salvador Reyes would be close to leaving the main list with which garden He plans to play each of the remaining duels in the tournament, and the reason would be similar to what happened with Lara: that the opportunities for the homegrown players have not been fully taken advantage of and the coach’s confidence in them is not enough.
Emily was replaced by Ramon Juarez and now it would be the seasoned veteran Louis Fuentes rather Kings who is close to entering as part of the stellar eleven with which the Eagles face the celestial team of Joaquin Moreno.
Despite ‘girl‘It has freshness for the type of match that tends to take place against the Machine, the strategist would be close to making his second total modification for the cream-blue sides that little by little begin to depend on the performance of exchanges such as that of Sources and juarez.
