After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
In that line, Uruguay and Brazil They will face each other on date 4 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the possible formations.
Marcelo Bielsa’s team, which tied 2-2 with goals from Olivera and Núñez on the hour, had no injuries or suspensions, so it is likely that they will repeat the XI.
Defender Danilo had to go out injured in the poor victory against Venezuela: he was replaced by Yan Couto, who will start from the start if his teammate does not arrive in condition for this clash.
In addition, Brazil called up right back Emerson Royal this Friday, due to Danilo’s absence due to injury, for Tuesday’s match against Uruguay in Montevideo, for the fourth day of the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.
The Tottenham player from England will report to the national team’s training session at the Centenario Stadium on Saturday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said in a statement, although it is difficult for him to be a starter.
Goalkeeper: Scrum
Defenders: Nández, Araújo, Cáceres, Piquerez
Frills: Ugarte, Valverde, De la Cruz; Pellistri
Fronts: B. Rodríguez, Darwin Núñez
Goalkeeper: Ederson
Defenders: Danilo or Yan Couto, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Guilherme Arana;
Frills: Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro
Fronts: Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior, Neymar, Richarlison
