After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
In that line, Paraguay and Bolivia They will face each other on date 4 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the possible alignments.
On the side of the team that will be local, defender Junior Alonso was the only player who left the match against Argentina with discomfort, with a 1-0 defeat. He had to be replaced by “Tito” Villalba, and DT Garnero will wait for his evolution . If he is available, he will start.
The team led by coach Gustavo Costas lost at home against Ecuador, 2 to 1, although the Argentine coach will surely repeat the team as he has no injuries or suspensions.
Bolivia has gone 65 games in a row without achieving a victory as a visitor in the Qualifiers. The last time they won in this condition was on July 18, 1993, when they beat Venezuela 7-1. It will really be a feat if they can get the three points here.
Goalkeeper: Colonel
Defenders: Ramírez, Balbuena, Gómez, Alonso
Frills: Espinoza, Campuzano, Sánchez
Fronts: Almirón, Sosa, Bareiro.
Goalkeeper: Guillermo Viscarra
Defenders: Diego Bejarano, Jairo Quinteros, Adriano Jusino, José Sagredo, Luis Haquín
Frills: Gabriel Villamil, Luciano Ursino, Jaime Arrascaita
Fronts: Victor Abrego and Marcelo Martins.
