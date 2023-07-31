Next Wednesday the direct elimination matches of the Leagues Cup will be played. One of the most anticipated matches is between Inter Miami and Orlando Citya game that will be Lionel Messi’s first Clásico since his arrival in American football.
The Inter team took over Group J with 6 points, resoundingly beating the Cruz Azul and Atlanta United squads, respectively.
For its part, Orlando City took first place in Group I, where it shared a sector with Santos Laguna and Dynamo Houston, reaching 5 points.
Undoubtedly, this will be one of the best games that will be played in this phase of the Leagues Cup, although the wide favorite to take the ticket to the next round is Inter Miami, for having Messi and company.
Goalie: Mr Callender
Defenses: D. Yedlin, S. Kryvtsov, K. Miller, N. Allen
Media: D. Arroyo, Sergio Busquets, B. Cremaschi
Forwards: Lionel Messi, R. Taylor and Josef Martinez
Goalie: P. Gallese
Defenses: R. Jansson, K. Smith, Antonio Carlos, Rafael Santos
Media: C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, L. Angulo, M. Pereyra, F. Torres
Forward: D. McGuire
It should be noted that Lionel Messi will seek to continue his streak of goals scored since his arrival in MLS with Inter Miami, where so far he has scored 3 goals in just two games, the same ones he scored against Cruz Azul and scored a double against Atlanta United .
You can enjoy the game next Wednesday, August 2, with a time yet to be defined.
