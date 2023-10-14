After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
In that line, Ecuador and Colombia They will face each other on date 3 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the possible alignments.
The team led by the Spanish Felix Sanchez had neither injuries nor suspensions, so the coach will surely repeat the same 11 that started in the victory over Bolivia, 2 to 1 with goals from the jewel Kendry Páez and the admitted Kevin Rodríguez .
Camilo Vargas, goalkeeper of the Colombian team, was sent off and will not be in the game here in the visiting team. He will be replaced by regular substitute Álvaro Montero. The other 10 protagonists would be the same ones that started against Uruguay.
Goalkeeper: Ramirez
Defenders: Ortiz, Torres, Hincapie, Pacho Tenorio
Frills: J. Chávez, Paez, Caicedo, Cifuentes
Fronts: Jordy Caicedo, E. Valencia
Goalkeeper: Alvaro Montero
Defenders: Santiago Arias, Dávinson Sánchez, Carlos Cuesta, Frank Fabra
Frills: Wilmar Barrios, Matheus Uribe; James Rodríguez, Jhon Arias
Fronts: Luis Díaz and Rafael Santos Borré.
