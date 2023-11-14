After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Venezuela and Ecuador will face each other on date 5 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the possible formations.
In four games, those led by Néstor Lorenzo have added six points with three draws against Ecuador, Uruguay and Chile, and a victory on the first day against Venezuela. Although it has not suffered defeats, the team raises questions about its performance.
Looking ahead to this momentous clash, the first practice with the full group will be on the night of this Tuesday, November 14, when Cristian Borja, Deiver Machado, Jhon Lucumí and Jorge Carrascal will join the concentration. The last to arrive at the concentration hotel were Jhon Arias, from Brazil after winning the Copa Libertadores, and Yerry Mina, who was summoned at the last minute, after FC Cincinnati confirmed Santiago Arias’ injury.
Regarding the visit, the team led by Fernando Diniz, who has just won the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense against Boca, will not even have Neymar nor with Militao, nor Ederson nor Casemirosignificant losses, although they always present a competitive team due to the quality of their players.
Goalkeeper: Vargas
Defenders: Arias, Sánchez, Cuesta, Machado
Midfielders: Neighborhoods, Uribe, Carrascal, Arias
Forwards: Díaz and Santos Borré
Goalkeeper: Alisson
Defenders: Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Renán Lodi
Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Raphael Veiga, André
Forwards: Vinicius, Rodrygo Goes and Richarlison
#starting #lineups #Colombia #Brazil #date #South #American #Qualifiers