After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Chile and Paraguay will face each other on date 5 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers towards the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the possible alignments.
It is imperative for the ‘Roja’ to achieve victory against Paraguay at all costs, with the aim of getting closer to the top of the qualifying group. Those led by Eduardo Berizzo lost several important players for this match, such as Arturo Vidal, Diego Valdés, Williams Alarcón, Marcelino Núñez and Francisco Sierralta.
Coach Daniel Garnero, meanwhile, is determined to obtain a victory against Chile and to do so he will have some of his best offensive elements: Adam Bareiro, scorer for San Lorenzo, and Ramón Sosa, a prominent figure for Talleres de Córdoba. Their top figure Miguel Almirón, who is having an exceptional performance with Newcastle, will be out due to injury.
Sosa is not at one hundred percent, which seems to be the only doubt the coach has at this time; If he did not arrive, Héctor “Tito” Villalba would take his place from the beginning.
Goalkeeper: Gabriel Arias
Defenders: Matías Catalán, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripán, Gabriel Suazo;
Midfielders: Erick Pulgar, Rodrigo Echeverría, Víctor Felipe Méndez, Matías Fernández
Forwards: Alexis Sánchez and Ben Brereton
Goalkeeper: Carlos Coronel;
Defenders: Robert Rojas, Omar Alderete, Gustavo Gómez, Mathias Espinoza Acosta
Midfielders: Mathias Villasanti, Andrés Cubas, Álvaro Campuzano
Forwards: Kaku Romero Gamarra, Adam Bareiro and Héctor Villalba or Ramón Sosa
