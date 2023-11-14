After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Bolivia and Peru will face each other on date 5 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the possible team lineups.
In the local team, Marcelo Moreno Martins announced that he will retire from the Bolivian national team. His last matches will be vs. Peru and Uruguay. He is his country’s all-time top scorer (31) and the 3rd top scorer in the South American Qualifiers (22), behind Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi.
More news about the South American Qualifiers
It will be the debut of Brazilian coach Antonio Carlos Zago in charge of the “Green”, which is last in the qualifying classification with four defeats. Jaume Cuéllar, from Barcelona B, and Danny Bejarano, who plays football in Cyprus, will miss Bolivia’s next qualifying matches.
Juan Reynoso’s team, visiting Peru, is already working with the majority of those summoned to face the decisive match against Bolivia in La Paz for the fifth day of the continental competition.
Goalkeeper: Guillermo Viscarra
Defenders: Diego Bejarano, Jairo Quinteros, Adriano Jusino, José Sagredo, Luis Haquín
Midfielders: Gabriel Villamil, Luciano Ursino, Jaime Arrascaita, Moisés Villarroel
Forwards: Victor Abrego, Marcelo Moreno Martins
Goalkeeper: Pedro Gallese;
Defenders: Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco
Midfielders: Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún; Andy Polo, André Carrillo
Forwards: Franco Zanelatto, Paolo Guerrero
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#starting #lineups #Bolivia #Peru #date #South #American #Qualifiers