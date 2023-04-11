River is one of the biggest teams in South American football and one of the biggest in Argentina. This comes with great expectations of winning and competing for all the major tournaments. Throughout its history, Núñez’s team has always given the Copa Libertadores top priority as its main objective and has managed to lift the title four times: in 1986, in 1996, in 2015 and in 2018.
The last one has a particular flavor since it won the final against Boca, its classic rival, in a couple of matches that remained in the memory of all the fans in the world who cataloged this final as “the most important of all time” club level. It should be remembered that the 2018 edition was the last in which round-trip finals were played, since CONMEBOL decided that the decisive matches would be in neutral stadiums and in a single match.
The first leg was played at La Bombonera and had emotions from the beginning but also had the help of the weather as the rain added a touch of emotion like no other. This match ended 2-2 but the Xeneize team wasted a golden opportunity in the last play on the foot of Darío Benedetto.
The return match paralyzed all of Argentina but it was not played in the country due to incidents in the arrival of the teams at the Monumental stadium and the final ended up being played in Madrid, Spain after much controversy surrounding the transfer of the stadium. In that match, the Millionaire ended up winning by a score of 3-1 and a global score of 5-3. That match ended with Pity Martínez’s historic run in front of the goal.
River, which was led by Matías Biscay due to the suspension of Marcelo Gallardo (who was not allowed to be with his team), came out on the playing field of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in this way:
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani
defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Jonathan Maidana, Javier Pinola, Milton Casco
midfielders: Nacho Fernández, Leonardo Ponzio, Enzo Pérez, Exequiel Palacios, Gonzalo Martínez
strikers: Lucas Pratto
entered: Juan Fernando Quintero (for Ponzio at 58′), Camilo Mayada (for Montiel at 74′), Julián Álvarez (for Exequiel Palacios at 97′) and Bruno Zuculini (for Nacho Fernández at 111′).
