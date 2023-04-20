The Tigres team knows that there is no tomorrow and must not stop escaping more points in its last two games. So far, the squad led by the strategist Robert Dante Siboldi has 22 points and is in seventh place in the competition.
Now the cats receive at home the always uncomfortable visit of the Camoteros del Puebla, a team that is not going through a good time but that always tends to make it difficult for the cats.
Tigres aspires to the sixth place that currently belongs to Pachuca with 25, so now they will have to throw all the meat on the grill to emerge triumphant from this commitment.
It should be noted that some modifications are expected in the starting eleven against La Franja, this due to the upcoming games in the Concachampions.
Possible alignment of Tigres vs Puebla (4-4-2)
PO: Nahuel Guzman – No one else could appear in the goal but the Argentine goalkeeper ‘Patón’ Guzmán, who continues to be one of the best in Mexico.
RHP: Jesus Garza – On the right side will appear the youth and youth squad Jesús Garza. The winger has done things well and is one of the jewels of the northern team.
DC: Igor Lichnovsky – Commanding the central zone is the Chilean Igor Lichnovssky. The bastion has earned ownership, which it does not intend to release due to its good football and excellent coverage.
DC: Diego Reyes – Replacing Samir de Souza who will be ‘saved’ for the semifinal game will appear the lanky Diego Reyes. His work has been discreet in Tigres, but so far, nothing amazing.
LI: Jesus Angulo – Jesús Angulo will go on the left side. The ‘Stitch’ is another of those who has done a good job and the auriazul shirt has not weighed him down.
MC: Rafael De Souza – He would return to ownership, now to take Guido Pizarro’s place, who will be another of the possible casualties for this commitment. The Brazilian has plenty of experience and will know how to play a good role on the field.
MC: Juan Pablo Vigon: Another of the midfielders in this game for the Tigres squad is Juan Pablo Vigón. The Mexican pivot will seek to play a good role to fill the strategist’s eye for the following commitments.
EI: Raymundo Fulgencio – Raymundo Fulgencio will be jumping as a starter for this game. He is expected to take the place of Javier Aquino, who Siboldi would use against Motagua.
CAM: Sebastian Cordova – Córdova will continue in the title and will be one of the creative players for this commitment. The Mexican wishes once and for all to be able to recover the level of his game that he was known one day.
CD: Nicolás Ibáñez – In the upper part will be Nicolás Ibáñez, a golden opportunity for the ‘Tanque’ who has developed a nose for goalscoring and wants to make it count in this commitment.
CD: Nicolas Lopez – Another ‘Nico’ at eleven, now it’s the turn of ‘Diente’ López, who will also have his chance with Gignac’s loss.
