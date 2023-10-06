Tigers is fighting for the lead in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The team led by Robert Dante Siboldi is one of the top candidates to win the Mexican soccer title this semester.
The UANL team has important players in each of its lines and has an experienced strategist. This weekend they will host Pachuca, one of the weakest teams in this tournament, at the Volcán.
Logic would indicate that Tigres is a clear favorite to take the three points at home and against a diminished rival, however, in Mexican soccer anything can happen.
Los Tuzos are a team that has made it difficult for Tigres in recent years. This is how the cats would come out for the duel on matchday 12 of Apertura 2023:
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzmán – Years go by and Guzmán continues to be one of the most solid goalkeepers in the entire Liga MX. He is a guarantee in goal and he also knows how to play with his feet.
Right back: Javier Aquino – The veteran Mexican soccer player continues without lowering his level. Aquino delayed his position on the field of play, but he performs both defensively and offensively.
Central defense: Diego Reyes – Reyes is returning to his best level. The central defender was fundamental to winning the title and it seems that he is having a second wind.
Central defense: Guido Pizarro– Pizarro is another of these tireless leaders that the entire UANL has. The years go by and Pizarro continues to be a fundamental element in the Tigres scheme.
Left back: Jesús Angulo – The left back is raising his level and contributed with a goal in the duel against Toluca in midweek.
Central midfielder: Fernando Gorriarán – It seems that the Uruguayan midfielder has been playing with the cats for several years. He helps give Tigres balance in the midfield, but he is also capable of giving the forwards an advantage.
Central midfielder: Rafael Carioca – At the end of Clausura 2023, Rafael Carioca shouldered the team and was a fundamental element in winning the title. The Brazilian is still in very good shape.
Offensive midfielder: Sebastián Córdova – After being out of activity for several weeks, Córdova has returned to contribute to Tigres. He has two assists in seven games.
Right winger: Luis Quiñones – The Colombian striker has not had the best of tournaments, but he has still managed to score two goals and an assist.
Left winger: Diego Lainez – The Mexican forward has had an improvement, he seems more suited to Tigres and his numbers are good: two goals and two assists in five games.
Center forward: André Pierre Gignac – At 37 years old, Gignac remains one of the most lethal forwards in Liga MX. He has six goals and three assists in the Apertura 2023.
