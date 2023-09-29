The Tigres UANL are coming off a very good week, the team Robert Dante Siboldi last weekend they beat their staunch rival, Club de Fútbol Monterrey by a 3-0 win from ‘El Volcán’ and during the week they traveled to California, United States, to face Los Angeles FC in the final of Champions Cup which ended up being lifted in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw in regulation 90 minutes.
Now, they will continue their activity in the Apertura 2023 by visiting the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ to face Mazatlán FC this Saturday, September 30 on the corresponding matchday 10.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the Monterrey team against the Mazatlan team.
Q: Nahuel Guzmán – The Argentine goalkeeper is an immovable element within the team and has just been a figure in the Campeones Cup.
DFC: Guido Pizarro – The presence of the captain and feline reference cannot be missing, however, he is also required in the central defense and it is precisely the role he has been assuming recently.
DFC: Diego Reyes – The Mexican defender has earned a starting spot, since he also closed the previous tournament in a great way and after his injuries from a few weeks ago have gone away, he has returned to his starting role.
LI: Jesús Angulo – He is the absolute owner of the left wing, his quality and youth give him a great advantage in the team.
MD: Jesus Aquino – The experienced Mexican has regained ownership on the right wing under the orders of the Uruguayan coach, this was the case last tournament and in the second half of the year.
MC: Fernando Gorriarán – The midfielder is one of the best in his position and with the cats he is a key piece in the midfield.
MC: Rafael Carioca – Under the orders of Siboldi, the Brazilian has once again been that indispensable piece that contributes to the midfield and, therefore, is a regular starter.
MI: Diego Lainez – The youth has gained confidence, after having returned to Mexico at the beginning of the year, although he did not have his best role on an individual level last semester, it was enough for him to be champion and he is currently receiving a lot of confidence from the coaching staff.
MCO: Luis Quiñones – Speed on the wings is what the team wants to have with the presence of Quiñones, who is characterized by it and by his passes and crosses, he is the usual one on the right side.
MCO: Sebastián Córdova – The attacker returned from his recent injury and has fully returned to the starting lineup, showing that he is a player trusted by the coaching staff and that he contributes a lot to the offense.
DC: André-Pierre Gignac – The team’s top scorer, there is no need to explain, he is simply the one who puts his scoring nose and who can never be missing when he is at 100% of his physique.
