This Saturday the Tigres team will be playing their third game of the 2023 Opening Tournament, when they face the Panzas Verdes del León in a duel of beasts.
The squad led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to get their first victory of the tournament, after drawing their first two games against Puebla and Juárez, respectively.
PO: Nahuel Guzman – In the goal will be the experienced goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán, who is a guarantee under the three sticks.
RHP: Javier Aquino – On the left side, another experienced player will appear, the Mexican Javier Aquino, who is one of the essentials of the northern club.
DC: Diego Reyes: In the central defense is “Flaco” Diego Reyes, who gradually continues to fight for ownership.
DC: Guido Pizarro – It is expected that for this game again the Argentine midfielder Guido Pizarro will go as central defender.
LI: Jesus Angulo – The other winger for this game is Jesús Angulo, who is one of the coach’s trusted men.
MC: Juan Vigon – In the middle sector of the field will be Juan Pablo Vigón, who has returned to ownership of Tigres.
MC. Raphael De Souza – Accompanying Vigón in the midfield is the Brazilian Rafael De Souza, who will continue in the feline club.
MC: Rafael Gorriarán – The Uruguayan Fernando Gorriarán will be appearing in the starting lineup for the game against the Camoteros del Puebla.
EI: Raymundo Fulgencio – The 23-year-old footballer is expected to start again for this game.
ED: Luis Quinones – One of the most outstanding players of Tigres is Luis Quiñones, who is characterized as a dangerous player.
CD: André-Pierre Gignac – It is expected that for this match André-Pierre Gignac will appear as the starter, who would be making his debut in the contest.
