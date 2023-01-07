The UANL Tigers will begin a new phase with Diego Cocca As technical director, this Sunday, January 8, they will make their presentation in the Clausura 2023 tournament when they visit the Comarca Lagunera to face Santos Laguna in the corresponding Matchday 1.
Just a few days ago, both teams met in ‘El Volcán’ in the Cup for Mexico and now they will do so in their official debut, it will be an interesting duel since the cats will have the ex-lagoon in their ranks Fernando Gorriaran who arrived in San Nicolás de los Garza to reinforce the feline team.
The two institutions have an interesting squad and both will seek to add the first three units of the championship. While we share the lineup with which the Argentine coach would make his presentation.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
- UANL Tigers XI
Q: Nahuel Guzman – As usual, the ‘Patón’ is the undisputed owner of the felines.
RHP: Jesus Garza – The youth youth squad has begun to receive opportunities as a starter and has responded by what would begin to take regularity before the departure of players in that position.
CB: Diego Reyes – In this opportunity Kings would come out as a starter because Caetano He is suspended, but it is expected that he will be a substitute at a later date.
CB: Igor Lichnovsky – The Chilean defender would finally be forming a duo with Caetano and would receive the confidence to pick up the pace as a starter.
LI: Jesus Angulo – From now on he is expected to be the absolute owner of that band, the coach knows him perfectly because he was champion with him in the red and black.
MD: Fernando Gorriaran – It will be the first title of the Uruguayan in the feline midfield officially, there will be a lot of competition for Vigon, Cordovaamong others.
MC: Rafael Carioca – The Brazilian’s experience and quality remain intact and cocca will keep him as a midfield starter.
IM: Guido Pizarro – The presence of the captain and referent of the feline midfield cannot be missing, the team’s engine will continue as the starter.
ED: Javier Aquino – The skilled Mexican would receive the confidence to be a starter before elements like Thauvin, Fulgenceamong others.
IE: Luis Quinones – Speed down the wings is what he wants to have cocca with the presence of Quiñones who is characterized by this and by his passes and centers.
DC: Andre-Pierre Gignac – The figure and the institution’s all-time top scorer cannot be missing and obviously continues to be the protagonist of the auriazul attack.
#starting #lineup #Tigres #UANL #match #Santos #day
Leave a Reply