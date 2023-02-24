The UANL Tigres come from a complicated visit to Guadalajara where they managed to get the three points from the Jalisco Stadium from the red and black Atlas and thus remain undefeated after eight games of the Clausura 2023.
On its own, Club Deportivo Guadalajara hopes to give the surprise and be able to snatch the undefeated from those of San Nicolás de los Garza and thus remain among the first places in the classification.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the Monterrey team against the Sacred Flock in ‘El Volcán’.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Q: Nahuel Guzman – The Argentine goalkeeper is an immovable member of the team under the three sticks.
RHP: Jesus Garza – The youth youth squad has begun to receive opportunities as a starter and has responded by what would begin to take regularity before the departure of players in that position.
CB: Diego Reyes – The Mexican defender has assumed ownership in this tournament since there can only be one foreign defender, it is for them that he has won ownership from Igor Lichnovsky when there cannot be more than seven foreigners in the field, in addition, for this date 9 the Chilean is suspended.
CB: Samir Caetano – The Brazilian defender has taken over the title in the central office along with the Mexican Reyes, since they can only have a foreigner in that area in games that have the capacity of foreigners covered.
LI: Jesus Angulo – He is the absolute owner of the left wing, his quality and youth give him a lot of advantage in the team, during the week he presented some physical discomfort, but even with that, he could be a starter.
MD: Fernando Gorriarán – The Uruguayan had some physical discomfort during the week, but despite this, he is expected to be ready to be this Saturday from the start.
MC: Rafael Carioca – The experience and quality of the Brazilian remain intact, which keeps him as a midfield starter.
MC: Guido Pizarro – The presence of the captain and referent of the feline midfield cannot be missing, the team’s engine will continue as the starter.
IM: Luis Quinones – Speed on the wings is what the team wants to have with the presence of Quiñones who is characterized by it and by his passes and crosses.
DC: Nicolás Ibáñez – The Argentine attacker is gradually complementing himself with Gignac and the rest of his teammates and he even debuted with the feline shirt.
DC: Andre-Pierre Gignac – He missed the previous date due to an injury, but it is expected that he will be ready to start this weekend.
#starting #lineup #Tigres #UANL #Chivas
Leave a Reply