The UANL Tigers will visit the Atlas red-and-blacks this weekend in the corresponding matchday 8 of the Clausura 2023 tournament and those led by the ‘Chima’ Ruiz They hope to remain undefeated in the contest and continue among the top positions in the standings.
On their own, the atlastas hope to regain their confidence after losing their first game of the tournament the previous date against the residents of San Nicolás de los Garza, the Gang.
We leave you with what could be the starting lineup of the feline team at the Jalisco Stadium.
Q: Nahuel Guzman – As usual, the ‘Patón’ is the undisputed owner of the felines.
RHP: Jesus Garza – The youth youth squad has begun to receive opportunities as a starter and has responded by what would begin to take regularity before the departure of players in that position.
CB: Diego Reyes – The Mexican defender has assumed ownership in this tournament since there can only be one foreign defender, it is for them that he has won ownership from Igor Lichnovsky.
CB: Samir Caetano – The Brazilian defender has taken over the title in the central office along with the Mexican Reyes, since they can only have a foreigner in that area in games that have the capacity of foreigners covered.
LI: Jesus Angulo – He is the absolute owner of the left wing, his quality and youth give him a lot of advantage in the team.
MD: Fernando Gorriarán – The Uruguayan took ownership and has had to complement himself with the other pair of historical media of the team.
MC: Rafael Carioca – The experience and quality of the Brazilian remain intact, which keeps him as a midfield starter.
MC: Guido Pizarro – The presence of the captain and referent of the feline midfield cannot be missing, the team’s engine will continue as the starter.
IM: Luis Quinones – Speed on the wings is what the team wants to have with the presence of Quiñones who is characterized by it and by his passes and crosses.
DC: Nicolas Ibanez – The Argentine attacker gradually complements himself with Gignac and the rest of his teammates and he even made his debut with the shirt.
DC: Andre-Pierre Gignac – The figure and the institution’s all-time top scorer cannot be missing and obviously continues to be the protagonist of the auriazul attack.
