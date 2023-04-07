On Saturday the Tigres team wants to get another victory at the Universitario when they face Mazatlán. Those led by the coach ‘Chima’ Ruíz have not won in front of their fans in the Clausura game since February 11, when on matchday 6 they beat Pumas overwhelmingly 4-2.
In their most recent match they were widely surpassed by Toluca, and now they know that a defeat could cause them to drop down the rungs in the general standings, where so far they are in seventh place with 21 units.
Possible alignment of Tigres vs Mazatlán (4-4-2)
PO: Nahuel Guzman – No other player could appear in the goal than the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán. The ‘Patón’ will seek to keep a clean sheet for this confrontation.
LI: Jesus Angulo – On the left side, ‘Chima’ Ruíz will use Jesús Angulo. The ‘Stich’ has done things well and will seek to make a difference on the wings.
DC: Diego Reyes – It is expected that for this game ‘Flaco’ Reyes will start. The Mexican has caught the attention of the coach who seeks to give him a new air in his career and with Tigres.
DC: Samir De Souza – Accompanying Reyes in the center will appear the leader of the defensive back, the Brazilian Samir De Souza. An out of the ordinary and one of the most complete in his position in the MX League.
RHP: Javier Aquino – Another of the full-backs that will appear in this match will be Javier Aquino. The footballer was one of the most notable in the game against Toluca due to poor marks and lost one-on-ones. He will now seek to vindicate himself.
MC: Guido Pizarro – Guido Pizarro will appear in the middle sector of the field. The Argentine’s performance has gone from more to less and this has caused annoyance among the auriazules fans.
MC: Rafael De Souza – The Brazilian midfielder is one of the strong men in ‘Chima’ Ruíz’s team and will seek to become a wall in the center of the field.
EI: Raymundo Fulgencio – It is expected that the Mexican helmsman will make use of Raymundo Fulgencio, a player who has had a hard time this semester to be able to show himself.
ED: Diego Laínez – With the loss due to suspension of Luis Quiñones, one of those who could start the game against Mazatlán is Diego Lainez. The winger did things well in the midweek game of the Concachampions and would seek ownership.
CD: Nicolás Ibáñez – The Argentine striker was one of the few redeemable in the last game against Toluca. He looked for every ball and now he wants to add his grain of sand to rediscover the goal.
CD: André-Pierre Gignac – The star of the feline club will be the leader on the pitch and wants to get rid of malaria to score a goal again. Undoubtedly, a game is expected to meet again with the annotations.
