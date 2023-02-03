tigers has not known defeat after four days played in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX LeagueAlthough their last two duels ended in a draw, they will therefore seek to return to the path of victory. It will be next Saturday, February 4, when he visits the Blue Cross in it Aztec stadium for Date 5 of the contest.
This Thursday there was great news for the fans of the U of Nuevo Leonsince the French André-Pierre Gignacthe top scorer in the club’s history, renewed his contract for two years, with the aim of retiring wearing the feline jacket.
“It is a joy, something incredible, to be able to finish my career in Tigres. It was my dream since I arrived because I felt that… I don’t know, there was something, something that cannot be counted. It is something that you have deep inside. I will be able to celebrate ten years at the club in 2025 and be able to finish my career at Tigres because thanks to the trust of the coaching staff I have renewed for two more years. At the moment it is celebrating ten years at the club and then we will see. I will have to make a decision in 2025 at the age of 39. With high objectives in goals, championships, personal and group. I don’t want to retire with pure goals, I want titles, cups. I want to enjoy, celebrate with my teammates, because if today I am in that situation, 70 percent is thanks to the group, my teammates, the coaching staff and the institution.”commented for line of 4.
In addition to this, El Bomboro assured that a title is already needed: “I want two titles and my teammates want two or more. We haven’t won a league title for a long time, we already want to get back on the path of victories and the club is doing what is necessary to reach that goal.”.
Likewise, on Saturday the debut of Diego Lainez with the university cadre. The cream-blue youth squad assured that his time in Europe was not what he thought, but now he is focused on wanting to make history with La U.
Secondly, Machine He still does not know the victory in the Clausura 2023, since he has two defeats against striped Y Necaxaas well as a draw against Xoloswithout being able to play Matchday 4 because his duel against Queretaro in it Corregidora Stadium it was rescheduled for March 29.
Prior to the duel, it is mentioned that losing, Raul Gutierrez He could lose his position, since the fans have begun to lose their cool, without forgetting that in his recent statements he launched himself against all the team’s detractors.
“There are always people who support and say they support, but they become too demanding and there is no analysis of what happens on the pitch. The other day we lost and nobody says that we were on Necaxa the whole game and sadly we didn’t finish. They are analysis above. The fans identify with triumphs and victories and a winning team, these fans have the right to demand that way, but not all the fans are analytical. There are fans who say they support, but they always have a but in the words “said the helmsman.
Q: Nahuel Guzman – The Argentine is immovable from the goal. So far he hasn’t had any big problems so far in the tournament, although Cruz Azul will be a good test.
DC: Samir Caetano – The Brazilian, recently arrived in the previous tournament, is already the new leader of the central defense. With its European experience, it is what the cats needed, because it has really provided a lot of security.
DC: Diego Reyes – The issue of foreigners would cause the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky be the one sacrificed in the starting lineup to give entry to the Argentine Nico Ibanez, who would start. Given that, El Zancudo would start.
RHP: Jesus Garza – The youth squad player has already established himself in the starting lineup, being a player who has filled the Argentine coach’s eye Diego Cocca. His constant ups and downs and ease to overflow help him shine.
LI: Jesus Angulo – The last date tigers He decided to play with a line of five, but this time, according to what was seen in the practices of the week, The Stitch would concentrate only on the left wing.
MD: Rafael Carioca – It seems that this ball of rumors that put the Brazilian out of the team by not being happy for being a bench has already been left behind. With coccathe pivot regained ownership and has given results.
MD: Guido Pizarro – Together with Carioca, the Argentine captain will have to overcome a seasoned player like the Uruguayan in midfield Ignacio Riveroin addition to Erik Lira. Without a doubt, the duel will be very fast.
MO: Fernando Gorriaran – The recent signing has quickly won the hearts of fans with his goals and assists. Although these last two dates he could not do either of the two things, it would be illogical to remove him from the starting eleven.
MO: Luis Quinones – When playing with double ‘9’, the Colombian would have to go down a little more, although from midfield or behind them he would be in charge of taking the game to them.
CD: André-Pierre Gignac – The Frenchman was used to playing alone up front, but now he will have company, waiting for him to get along perfectly with Nico to make a lethal duo.
CD: Nico Ibanez – After being the scoring champion last semester, the U bet on his services, so as it is a ‘bombshell’, he must be present on the field from the beginning to prove his worth.
Starting lineup: Nahuel Guzmán; Samir Caetano, Diego Reyes, Jesus Garza, Jesus Angulo; Rafael Carioca, Guido Pizarro, Fernando Gorriarán, Luis Quiñones; Andre-Pierre Gignac, Nico Ibanez.
Banking: Miguel Ortega, Igor Lichnovsky, Juan Vigón, Raymundo Fulgencio, ‘Diente’ López, Sebastián Córdoba, Eduardo Tercero, Vladimir Loroña, Diego Lainez, Kenneth Jaime, Sebastián Fierro.
