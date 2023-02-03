“It is a joy, something incredible, to be able to finish my career in Tigres. It was my dream since I arrived because I felt that… I don’t know, there was something, something that cannot be counted. It is something that you have deep inside. I will be able to celebrate ten years at the club in 2025 and be able to finish my career at Tigres because thanks to the trust of the coaching staff I have renewed for two more years. At the moment it is celebrating ten years at the club and then we will see. I will have to make a decision in 2025 at the age of 39. With high objectives in goals, championships, personal and group. I don’t want to retire with pure goals, I want titles, cups. I want to enjoy, celebrate with my teammates, because if today I am in that situation, 70 percent is thanks to the group, my teammates, the coaching staff and the institution.”commented for line of 4.

In addition to this, El Bomboro assured that a title is already needed: “I want two titles and my teammates want two or more. We haven’t won a league title for a long time, we already want to get back on the path of victories and the club is doing what is necessary to reach that goal.”.

Likewise, on Saturday the debut of Diego Lainez with the university cadre. The cream-blue youth squad assured that his time in Europe was not what he thought, but now he is focused on wanting to make history with La U.

“I wanted to come to make history. One of the best news of my career is turning 10 years in Tigres”: #AndrePierreGignac about his contract renewal with @TigresOficial until 2025 What do you think of the renewal of French with felines? pic.twitter.com/uk7oR8bnLQ – Antonio Rosique (@Antonio_Rosique) February 3, 2023

Prior to the duel, it is mentioned that losing, Raul Gutierrez He could lose his position, since the fans have begun to lose their cool, without forgetting that in his recent statements he launched himself against all the team’s detractors.

“There are always people who support and say they support, but they become too demanding and there is no analysis of what happens on the pitch. The other day we lost and nobody says that we were on Necaxa the whole game and sadly we didn’t finish. They are analysis above. The fans identify with triumphs and victories and a winning team, these fans have the right to demand that way, but not all the fans are analytical. There are fans who say they support, but they always have a but in the words “said the helmsman.