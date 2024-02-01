Tigres will play against Pumas this weekend in a duel corresponding to matchday 5 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. The UANL team would maintain its luxury team despite the fact that in the middle of the week they will play the first leg of the first round of the 2024 Concacaf Champions League against the Whitecaps FC.
Below we show you what the starting eleven of the feline team would be for their matchday 5 match against Universidad Nacional.
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzmán: The Argentine player is characterized by his aggressiveness and intensity in his starts, his good footwork and the ability to make crucial saves, providing security to the defense.
Right back: Jesús Garza: The young feline has taken over the title after Javier Aquino's injury. So far he has fully complied.
Central defense: Guido Pizarro: Pizarro stands out for his tactical ability. Although he is originally a pivot, he has performed great as a central defender. He is essential to come out playing and build from behind.
Central defense: Samir Caetano: The Brazilian defender is a doubt for this duel. Diego Reyes could take his place in case Robert Dante Siboldi wants to rest some starters for the Concachampions duel.
Central midfielder: Rafael Carioca: The Brazilian is experiencing a second wind in his career. His playing style is highlighted by his ability to recover balls, break the opponent's play and distribute the game.
Central midfielder: Fernando Gorriarán: The Uruguayan is a brave, tactical player with a vision of the game that has made him a key player in the center of the field. Juan Pablo Vigón could take his place if Siboldi saves some headlines.
Right winger: Diego Lainez: The Mexican winger is characterized by his technical ability and speed. Since the arrival of Siboldi, Lainez has learned to sacrifice himself defensively.
Offensive midfielder: Juan Brunetta: The Argentine has fallen on the right foot to Tigres. The best player in Apertura 2023 has shown rapport with his new teammates.
Left winger: Sebastián Córdova: Córdova has become a key element for Tigres in the last year. In four Clausura 2024 games, Córdova has three goals.
Center forward: Nicolás Ibáñez: The Argentine striker stands out for being good in the area, his scoring ability and his positioning within the area. This season he has played more, after Gignac's absence, but he has not fulfilled what the fans want.
