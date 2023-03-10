The set of tigers is ready to dispute its commitment on the 11th, when next Saturday they measure forces against the eagles of america at the University Stadium.
Without a doubt, this is one of the most attractive games of the day, due to the intense rivalry that both have garnered in recent years.
The university students came to beat Rayos del Necaxa by the slightest difference, with a solo goal by Fernando Gorriarán. With this victory, the team led by ‘Chima’ Ruíz reached 21 points and is in second place overall.
Possible alignment of Tigres vs América (4-2-3-1)
PO: Nahuel Guzman – No one other than Nahuel Guzmán could appear in the goal. “Patón” has become one of the best foreign goalkeepers who have arrived in Mexico in recent years.
RD: Jesus Garza: The young Jesús Garza will appear on the right side. The 22-year-old player has done well with those of the ‘U’ so he has earned ownership of him.
DC: Samir de Souza: At the center is Samir de Souza. With few reflectors, he has become the bulwark that Tigres needed in the lower part of the field.
DC: Igor Lichnovsky: Accompanying the Brazilian will be the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky. The footballer has presented ups and downs in the tournament, although he continues to be liked by the feline managers.
LI: Javier Aquino – Owner of the left lane is Javier Aquino. The experienced Mexican soccer player is one of the immovable of the Tigres squad and will seek to cause damage with his speed.
MC: Guido Pizarro – Guido Pizarro will appear in the middle sector of the field. Although it is true that in the last year his game rhythm has been diminished, he continues in the title, this despite criticism from a considerable sector of fans.
MC: Rafael de Souza – Another of the pivots of the northern team is Rafael ‘Carioca’. The Brazilian continues to be one of the most outstanding of the team, although his next destination is still up in the air.
ED: Fernando Gorriaran – Fernando Gorriarán will be on the right wing. The Uruguayan has played a good role in the tournament and wishes to be one of the key pieces in the ‘Volcán’.
CAM: Sebastian Cordova – Sebastián Córdova begins little by little to resume his level of play that one day led him to the Mexican team. With the arrival of ‘Chima’ on the bench, he returned to the title and seeks to be one of the outstanding elements of Tigres.
IE: Luis Quinones – Another of the most dangerous wingers that Tigres has is Luis Quiñones. The Colombian will seek to take advantage of his speed to pierce the American defense.
CD: Nicolás Ibáñez: At the top will appear the most recent signing of the Nicolás Ibáñez team. The striker has made us forget Gignac’s sensitive loss, since with his goals he has earned the love and respect of the public. So far he has scored 3 goals in 7 games.
