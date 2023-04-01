Next Sunday, April 2, Tigres visits Toluca in the Nemesio Diez Stadium for Day 13 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of Liga MX, with the aim of returning to the path of victory after having fallen in the Classic Regal versus stripeda situation for which he fell to sixth place in the general table with 21 units.
Since the technician marco antonio ruiz took the reins of the feline team, the results have not accompanied them at all, which is why the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriarana recent signing of the club, considered that it is normal for them to speculate about an alleged crisis, but they are doing everything possible to improve, in addition to reminding the fans that they are the best team in Mexico.
“It is normal (to think of a crisis), we are the best team in Mexico, we have the best fans and it is normal to think that, the team generates, it has everything and it is lacking forcefulness or reflecting on the scoreboard what What do we do in 90 minutes? It is something that we work on, the issue of efficiency, of closing the play, the rival also plays and defends well. In this part of the year we cannot forgive more. It is normal for people to get like this, because of the squad, because of the team that the people represent, they fill up all the games and the only thing we can tell them is that we are going to give them the goal they want, they know what it is and they The best part of the year is coming, we need to be together and we are already working to improve”he declared at a conference.
On the other hand, through networks both Vladimir Lorona like the uruguayan Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez made their despair felt for not seeing action with the team, which many fans took as a hint to Chima Ruiz.
Regarding the Red Devils, the coach Ignacio Ambriz reported that the clash against the royals is crucial, it will even be a six-point duel, since they are looking for a direct place in the leagueHe also hopes to take advantage of the fact that they have not known defeat in five consecutive games.
“We know and I made it known to the players that they are six-point matches for what we are playing. We are at home and things have gone well for us, we haven’t lost, but we need to play a perfect game against a great team like Tigres. They are games of one hundred minutes that we have to make them perfect, play very well and not make mistakes like the ones we made against Xolos that tied us”shared.
“They are already Liguilla matches, we are five days from the end of the tournament and all the teams will be fighting something and let alone Tigres with their double tournament. We must understand that these are Liguilla games in which we cannot make mistakes that have cost us points. You have to be smart to read what is happening in the game, coaching staff and players, to get a favorable result that allows us to add three points “Nacho finished.
Q: Nahuel Guzman – The Argentine goalkeeper does not give up the goal and it is what could be expected from an idol of the team, who is often a factor.
DC: Samir Caetano – Since his arrival to the team last semester, he quickly became the new leader of the defense, which was so badly needed.
DC: Diego Reyes – Once again, the Mexican defender was able to return to the title due to the issue of so many foreigners in the starting lineup.
RHP: Jesus Garza – It seems that javier aquino It has not worked as it did before appearing on the right side, so the youth player would raise his hand again. However, he must be careful because if he is reprimanded, he would be suspended due to the accumulation of cards.
RHP: Jesus Angulo – Who for now would not give up his place on the left side is The Stitch. Being an element of the national team, he still has more to give.
MD: Guido Pizarro – Despite the criticism he has received lately for being far from his level, the captain continues to be an important part of the team.
MD: Rafael Carioca – There is a lot of speculation about his early departure, so they would seek to make the most of the contribution that the Brazilian has given as a pivot.
MO: Fernando Gorriaran – As you said, if they are the best team in Mexico they must prove it with results. The Uruguayan has been far from the level shown at the start of the semester.
MO: Luis Quinones – The Colombian could appear again on the left side to try to overflow and send centers up front. In the same way, he must avoid seeing the preventive card so as not to be suspended and miss the next duel.
CD: André-Pierre Gignac – In Tigres, the presence of the Frenchman, who is the key man, should never be ruled out, since the team suffers a lot when he is absent.
CD: Nico Ibanez – One more opportunity is coming for the Argentine, who for now has not delivered the numbers that made him shine and champion with Pachuca.
Starting lineup: Nahuel Guzmán; Samir Caetano, Diego Reyes, Jesus Garza, Jesus Angulo; Guido Pizarro (C), Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Luis Quiñones; Andre-Pierre Gignac, Nico Ibanez.
Banking: ‘Tooth’ López, Javier Aquino, Miguel Ortega, Diego Laínez, Vladimir Loroña, Sebastián Córdova, Eduardo Tercero, Igor Lichnovsky, Juan Vigón, Raymundo Fulgencio.
