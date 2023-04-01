We are more than 11 and we are going to give everything to stay ➕3️⃣ in hell 🔥 WE ARE BACK IN OUR HOUSE 👺 😈 vs. 🐯 🗓 Sunday April 02

📍Nemesio Diez Stadium

🕛 12:00 p.m.

🎟 Lockers / https://t.co/MFaokj4zhM

📺 @Canal_Estrellas / VIX+

“It is normal (to think of a crisis), we are the best team in Mexico, we have the best fans and it is normal to think that, the team generates, it has everything and it is lacking forcefulness or reflecting on the scoreboard what What do we do in 90 minutes? It is something that we work on, the issue of efficiency, of closing the play, the rival also plays and defends well. In this part of the year we cannot forgive more. It is normal for people to get like this, because of the squad, because of the team that the people represent, they fill up all the games and the only thing we can tell them is that we are going to give them the goal they want, they know what it is and they The best part of the year is coming, we need to be together and we are already working to improve”he declared at a conference.

On the other hand, through networks both Vladimir Lorona like the uruguayan Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez made their despair felt for not seeing action with the team, which many fans took as a hint to Chima Ruiz.

“We know and I made it known to the players that they are six-point matches for what we are playing. We are at home and things have gone well for us, we haven’t lost, but we need to play a perfect game against a great team like Tigres. They are games of one hundred minutes that we have to make them perfect, play very well and not make mistakes like the ones we made against Xolos that tied us”shared.

“They are already Liguilla matches, we are five days from the end of the tournament and all the teams will be fighting something and let alone Tigres with their double tournament. We must understand that these are Liguilla games in which we cannot make mistakes that have cost us points. You have to be smart to read what is happening in the game, coaching staff and players, to get a favorable result that allows us to add three points “Nacho finished.