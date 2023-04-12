Next Thursday, Tigres receives motagua in it Volcanofor the quarter turns of the CONCACAF Champions Leagueremembering that the royals arrive with a slight advantage of 1-0 overall after having triumphed on Honduran soil with a score from the Colombian Luis Quinones.
This will be the first test of the Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi as a technician of the cats, after the cessation of Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruiz. This Tuesday, the Uruguayan made his first intersquads and there were two surprises in what would be his starting table, with sebastian cordova and the Uruguayan Nico Lopez as headlines. The possible alignment would be a 4-4-2, with El Diente accompanying the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac and the ex-Americanist would be on the sides next to Quinones. Those sacrificed according to their status would be Jesus Angulo and the brazilian Rafael Carioca.
It should be remembered that in the strategist’s first statements, he informed that he has no commitment to any player, therefore, he will not respect hierarchies and those who will play are those who are at the best level.
“I have no commitment to anyone. He is going to play the one that I see is there to play. It is also important how the opponent approaches, but we can also play our best to get the result… on Thursday (Motagua) and on Sunday (Querétaro)”Siboldi declared.
On the other hand, the Honduran coach Ninrod Medina of the Deep blue He was interviewed before leaving Honduras, giving his impressions on the duel against the royals.
“We keep dreaming, the measure we have is very high. We know what happened here. In this sense we are clear, we continue betting, believing that everything is a path more than everything in this sport. And well, the first step has already been taken, it wasn’t entirely good at home, but now it’s fun to go have fun, play a good game. Surely that will leave us close to achieving what we want, which is to stay alive in this competition. We must be cautious, to a certain extent be daring. We hope to be good in the tactical and defensive order. At the same time, when we have the ball, keep the criteria, let it last, have clear ideas in attack “he expressed.
“Like every team (Tigres) has strengths and weaknesses as all teams have. On that plane they as an institution are not having a good sporting moment. However, we are betting that Motagua is a worthy rival, we must take advantage of the few chances we have in a one-order match. Tigres is aggressive because of the people they have, these changes in coaches generate something different for you, I imagine it will vary, they could have a couple of players who have not been playing, they may have a different revulsion, we have a clear picture. The team must have a clear conviction”finished the helmsman.
Q: Nahuel Guzman – The goalkeeper will have an important responsibility by preventing the Hondurans from scoring, since the advantage obtained in the First Leg will be of little use.
DC: Samir Caetano – After missing the first leg due to a suspension, the Brazilian would be more careful not to commit unnecessary fouls, since his presence is needed in the central defense.
DC: Igor Lichnovsky – Unlike Diego Reyesthe Chilean would remain in the starting eleven to serve as a dumbbell for Caetano. He must be astute to the passing game.
RHP: Jesus Garza – Since he made his debut with the team, the right-back has earned his presence in the starting eleven. It seems that Siboldi he will continue to give him the confidence that the other coaches have given him.
LI: Javier Aquino – As seen in the intersquads, The Stitch Angle He would be sacrificed on the left side to give entry to the Oaxacan veteran.
MD: Guido Pizarro – Despite the criticism he has received for his low level, the Argentine captain would remain in the eleven, although the confusion he had with him cannot be ignored. Siboldi during the Copa México, something that could leave a broken relationship between them.
MD: Fernando Gorriaran – To be more offensive, Rafael Carioca would be left out and the Uruguayan would remain, but he would accompany in the midfield guy in order to build the game.
MO: Sebastian Cordova – The attacker remains in duty with the tigersalthough he just scored last weekend against Mazatlanthat could serve as an incentive to improve.
MO: Luis Quinones – No matter who passes, the Colombian continues to be one of the most dangerous elements in the feline attack, his overflows must appear to be able to hurt the rival and assist the forwards.
CD: ‘Diente’ López – After normally being on the bench, it is a great opportunity for the Uruguayan to show his worth and thus gain the confidence of Siboldi to always be in the starting lineup.
CD: André-Pierre Gignac – The Frenchman is the key piece of the royal attack, since his great scoring nose has made them have great achievements, however, this tournament has cost him a bit, but it cannot be ruled out.
Starting lineup: Nahuel Guzmán; Samir Caetano, Igor Lichnovsky, Jesus Garza, Javier Aquino; Guido Pizarro, Fernando Gorriarán, Sebastián Córdova, Luis Quiñones; ‘Tooth’ Lopez, André-Pierre Gignac.
Banking: Jesús Angulo, Rafael Carioca, Diego Laínez, Miguel Ortega, Diego Reyes, Nico Ibáñez, Juan Vigón, Arturo Delgado, Vladmir Loroña, Raymundo Fulgencio, Sebastián Fierro, Eduardo Tercero, Leonel Prieto.
