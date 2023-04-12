🏃🏻‍♂️💨 Focused on this Thursday of @TheChampions! pic.twitter.com/Afjt16KvWj — Official Tigres Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) April 10, 2023

It should be remembered that in the strategist’s first statements, he informed that he has no commitment to any player, therefore, he will not respect hierarchies and those who will play are those who are at the best level.

“I have no commitment to anyone. He is going to play the one that I see is there to play. It is also important how the opponent approaches, but we can also play our best to get the result… on Thursday (Motagua) and on Sunday (Querétaro)”Siboldi declared.

The first words of Robert Dante Siboldi as technical director of Tigres! pic.twitter.com/dBxWaFNlax — Pello Maldonado (@Pellomaldonado) April 11, 2023

“We keep dreaming, the measure we have is very high. We know what happened here. In this sense we are clear, we continue betting, believing that everything is a path more than everything in this sport. And well, the first step has already been taken, it wasn’t entirely good at home, but now it’s fun to go have fun, play a good game. Surely that will leave us close to achieving what we want, which is to stay alive in this competition. We must be cautious, to a certain extent be daring. We hope to be good in the tactical and defensive order. At the same time, when we have the ball, keep the criteria, let it last, have clear ideas in attack “he expressed.

“Like every team (Tigres) has strengths and weaknesses as all teams have. On that plane they as an institution are not having a good sporting moment. However, we are betting that Motagua is a worthy rival, we must take advantage of the few chances we have in a one-order match. Tigres is aggressive because of the people they have, these changes in coaches generate something different for you, I imagine it will vary, they could have a couple of players who have not been playing, they may have a different revulsion, we have a clear picture. The team must have a clear conviction”finished the helmsman.