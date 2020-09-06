The beginning lineup of the Russian nationwide soccer workforce for the second match of the League of Nations in opposition to the nationwide workforce of Hungary has been introduced. That is reported within the account of the nationwide workforce in Twitter…

Anton Shunin will take a spot within the objective from the primary minutes, Fyodor Kudryashov, Georgy Dzhikia, Oleg Semenov and Mario Fernandez will play in protection. Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoev, Alexey Ionov, Daler Kuzyaev, Anton Miranchuk will play within the midfield, and Artem Dzyuba is the one striker.

The Nations League match in opposition to Hungary will happen on September 6 in Budapest and can begin at 19:00 Moscow time.

On September 3, the Russian nationwide workforce defeated the Serbs with a rating of three: 1. As a part of the Russians, Dzyuba scored a double.