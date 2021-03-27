The starting lineup of the Russian national football team for the match against Slovenia in the qualifying tournament of the World Cup has become known. It is reported by Sport24.

From the very first minutes, the oldest football player of Stanislav Cherchesov’s team, 37-year-old Yuri Zhirkov, will enter the field. The full roster of the Russian team: Goalkeeper – Anton Shunin, defense – Georgy Dzhikia, Fedor Kudryashov, Mario Fernandez and Andrei Semenov. Midfield – Magomed Ozdoev, Alexander Golovin, Daler Kuzyaev, Rifat Zhemaletdinov and Zhirkov. In the attack – forward Artem Dziuba.

The meeting will take place at the Fisht stadium in Sochi. The match will start at 17:00 Moscow time.

On March 24, the Russian national team started in the qualifying tournament, beating the Malta team. Domestic footballers celebrated the victory with a score of 3: 1.