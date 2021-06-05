The coaching staff of the Russian national football team announced the starting lineup of the national team for a friendly match against the Bulgarian team. This was announced on Saturday, June 5, by the press service of the national team in its official Twitter.

The national team includes goalkeeper Anton Shunin (Dynamo), defenders Yuri Zhirkov (Zenit), Fedor Kudryashov (Antalyaspor, Turkey), Georgy Dzhikia (Spartak), Vyacheslav Karavaev (Zenit), as well as midfielders Dmitry Barinov (Lokomotiv), Magomed Ozdoev (Krasnodar), Roman Zobnin (Spartak), Alexander Golovin (Monaco, France), Alexey Ionov (Krasnodar) and forward Artem Dzyuba (Zenit).

Thus, in the team’s lineup since the last match with Poland, there were three changes – it included Ionov, Barinov and Zhirkov. Not included in the list are Andrey Semenov (Akhmat), Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit) and Alexey Miranchuk (Atalanta, Bergamo).

The friendly match in preparation for Euro 2020 will take place at the VTB-Arena in Moscow and will start at 18:45 Moscow time on June 5.

On June 1, the Russian national football team drew with the Polish team in a friendly match. As a result of the meeting, the national teams of Russia and Poland parted with a score of 1: 1, and the match itself took place in Wroclaw.