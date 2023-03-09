Next Saturday one of the most important matches of matchday 11 will be taking place, when Blue Cross and cougars faces are seen on the field of the Azteca Stadium.
The university students arrive hurt after losing at home by a score of 2-4 against the Camoteros del Puebla. With this setback they are in 11th place with the same number of points.
Coach Rafael Puente Jr. is sitting on a powder keg, and if he doesn’t win this match, his departure would be imminent.
In their most recent match, the Americanistas defeated, not without difficulties, the Xolos de Tijuana squad by a score of 2-1, with goals from Leo Suárez and Diego Valdés.
Now, they know that a new victory against the people from Guadalajara on the Azteca field would help them fight for second place overall, where so far they are third with 16 units.
Possible alignment of the Pumas vs. Cruz Azul (4-2-3-1)
PO: Ismael Sosa – The goalkeeper who will be defending the three university sticks will be Ismael Sosa. The Uruguayan goalkeeper earned the trust of the board to become the new feline goalkeeper and he wants not to disappoint.
RHP: Pablo Monroy – It is expected that once again the coach will bet on Pablo Monroy on the right side. In the last four games he has started and the 20-year-old has shown a good level.
DC: Nicolas Freire – Commanding the defense will appear Nicolás Freire. Undoubtedly, one of the best bulwarks that Mexican soccer has and that will seek to put order in the lower part to stop the cement attacks.
DC: Arturo Ortiz – Accompanying Freire in defense, Arturo Ortíz appears. The Mexican defender has been consolidating in the starting eleven due to his good work.
LI: Pablo Bennevendo – Although it is true that his position is not the left zone, the helmsman is expected to use him in this position, waiting to see how he performs in the game.
MC: Jesus Molina – Jesús Molina will appear in the middle sector of the field. He is one of the main leaders of the auriazul team and will seek to use his experience to be the wall on the field.
MC: Ulises Rivas – Another of the flyers that is expected to jump into the Azteca field will be Ulises Rivas. At the wheel it has been difficult for him to adapt to the demands of the strategist and he has had moments with chiaroscuro at the club.
ED: Eduardo Slvio – Today one of the best players that Pumas has is ‘Toto’ Salvio. The Argentine winger is one of the most dangerous that the University club has, and he will seek to harm Cruz Azul.
CM: Gustavo del Prete – As offensive is the Argentine Gustavo del Prete, who so far has scored 3 goals in 10 games as the undisputed starter.
ED: Cesar Huerta – Despite being a born striker, in the most recent matches Rafa Puente has used him as a right winger. The ‘Chino’ has needed to give the last stretch in Pumas and so far in his career.
CD: Juan Dinenno – In the upper part and commanding the attack will appear Juan Ignacio Dinenno. The team’s goal man seeks to continue increasing his scoring streak, which up to now is 7 goals.
#starting #lineup #Pumas #face #Cruz #Azul #matchday
Leave a Reply