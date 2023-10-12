The Mexican National Team will face Ghana in one of its commitments during the FIFA Date in October. The team led by Jaime Lozano has left many doubts after the friendlies held against Australia and Uzbekistan.
Despite having won the 2023 Gold Cup, the pressure continues to grow around the Aztec team. Next year, Mexico will face a litmus test in the Copa América. In this contest it will be possible to measure the true level of the team.
The Mexican National Team would go out as follows this Saturday, October 14 against Ghana:
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagón – It seems that Jaime Lozano will give the América goalkeeper a chance. The undisputed starter is Guillermo Ochoa, but the closest to his level is Malagón.
Right back: Kevin Álvarez – The Águilas defender would start as a starter. This position still has no owner, it is disputed by Jorge Sánchez, Julián Araujo and Álvarez himself.
Central defense: Ramón Juárez – Another American player would start as a starter in this friendly duel. The young defender would start the game against the Africans due to the injury of Víctor Guzmán and the doubt of Johan Vásquez.
Central defense: César Montes – The Almería defender would start as a starter. Montes has not had a good time in his first LaLiga games, but he would have Lozano’s support for this mini-tour.
Left back: Jesús Gallardo – Gallardo has been the starting left back in the last two World Cup processes. Although Gerardo Arteaga seeks to compete with him, he has not yet been able to take his position.
Central midfielder: Edson Álvarez – Without a doubt, Edson is one of the elements that arrives at this call in the best shape. Although Lozano has tried him as a center back, at West Ham, Álvarez has shown what he can contribute in the middle of the field.
Right midfielder: Erick Sánchez – It seems that the young midfielder from Pachuca continues to gain merit and will have more and more minutes with the senior team.
Left midfielder: Luis Chávez – This duel will mark Chávez’s return to the Mexican National Team since he ventured to sign with Dynamo Moscow.
Far right: Hirving Lozano – ‘Chucky’ has not had it easy since his return to PSV Eindhoven. The Mexican player is not the undisputed starter in the Netherlands.
Center forward: Santiago Giménez – ‘Chaquito’, without a doubt, is the best Mexican player of the moment. Giménez is Feyenoord’s top scorer in the Eredivisie.
Far left: Orbelín Pineda – Lozano would insist on Pineda as a winger instead of a midfielder. It’s not his best position.
#starting #lineup #Mexican #team #Ghana #friendly #match
Leave a Reply