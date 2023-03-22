Next Thursday, March 26, the Mexican team returns to activity after the Qatar World Cup 2022 to visit his peer suriname in it Franklin Essed Stadiumduel corresponding to the CONCACAF Nations League.
This will be the debut of the Argentine coach Diego Cocca in front of the Tricolor, making the decision to leave out of this party some of the elements that militate in the Old Continent. Although it was thought that Henry Martincurrent scoring leader of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, would go as a starter against the Surinamese, this Tuesday it was learned that he did not make the trip and stayed at the High Performance Center to prepare for the duel against Jamaica.
The rest of the players who remain in the CHAR are Cesar Montes, Edson Alvarez, Guillermo Ochoa, Hector Moreno, Hirving Lozano, Jesus Gallardo, Jorge Sanchez, Luis Chavez, louis romo, Orbelin Pineda and Raul Jimenezso the only ones that play in Europe and have been taken into account against Surinam are Julian Araujo, Eric Gutierrez, Johan Vasquez, gerardo arteaga and Santiago Gimenez.
On the other hand, the team Surinam it also has weapons that must be taken into account, highlighting the names of the defender Ryan Donk (Galatasaray)he also defends Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough)The front Sheraldo Becker (Berlin Union)the archer Joey Roggeveen (Ajax B) and the left side Ridgeciano Haps (Genoa). It should be remembered that this country was a colony of the Netherlands, so there are many players of Surinamese origin who were born in the European country.
Q: Carlos Acevedo – For some time the goalkeeper of Saints Lagoon as owner to remove Guillermo Ochoa. The goalkeeper already debuted last year with the national team, but now he has an important opportunity to demonstrate his great quality and leadership.
DC: Nestor Araujo – Although he is not an immovable holder in the Americathe defender could be in charge of commanding the central defense due to his experience and seniority.
DC: Jesus Angulo – For a long time, Stitch has been part of the lower selection processes and now he has an opportunity to consolidate his position before the possible departure of other older teammates.
RHP: Kevin Alvarez – Thanks to the good level you have shown with Pachucathe right-back managed to reach the World Cup in Qatar 2022, he even played matches, and now that Jorge Sanchez He was left aside to stay in the CAR, it is almost impossible for someone to move him from the position.
LI: Gerardo Artega – Unfairly, the left back is one of the few footballers who attended the Qatar 2022 World Cup and could not see minutes after the good level of Jesus Gallardo. the man of Racing Genk He is one of the most regular in Europe and has his chance to convince cocca to keep the position.
MD: Fernando Beltran – The midfielder of Chivas He is one of those who stayed just short of going to the last World Cup. El Nene is going through a good moment with his team and without the ‘Europeans’ in the duel he can raise his hand to command the midfield.
MD: Erick Sanchez – He is another one of those who were close to going with Mexico to Qatar. El Chiquito has also been at an outstanding level for a long time in PachucaHe has a good punch and is one of the young people who seeks to polish thinking about the future.
MO: Carlos Rodriguez – Although for now it has been far from the level it had once it reached Blue Cross, it is known of the quality that it has. Normally Charly plays behind the ‘9’ and that could be repeated with the national team.
ED: Uriel Antuna – El Brujo is applauded in Blue Cross, but when he puts on the Mexico shirt, opinion is divided, since many are not convinced. As in the past process, the extreme is one of those who aims to be continually called by cocca.
IE: Erick Gutierrez – According to the journalist David Medrano, El Guti would go in the starting eleven, but the strangest thing is that he would act as a winger on the left side. This seems unlikely, but for now the information is taken into account.
CD: Santiago Gimenez – No longer Henry Martin along the way, El Bebote would be in charge of scoring the goals. The forward lives a great present with him feyenoordscoring goals both nationally and internationally.
Starting lineup: Carlos Acevedo; Nestor Araujo, Jesus Angulo, Gerardo Arteaga, Kevin Alvarez; Fernando Beltrán, Erick Sánchez, Charly Rodríguez; Erick Gutierrez, Uriel Antuna, Santiago Gimenez.
Banking: Julián Araujo, Toño Rodríguez, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Israel Reyes, Johan Vásquez, Ponchito González, Sebastián Córdova, Diego Laínez, Marcel Ruiz, Roberto de la Rosa, Roberto Alvarado.
