When the arrival of 'Jimmy' Lozano to the bench of the The Mexican Futbol selectionafter the unexpected departure of Diego Cocca, the Mexican fans were, for the most part, excited.
The background of what Lionel Scaloni achieved with the Argentine National Team (respecting dimensions), made them think that perhaps the solution was at home, and not outside of it. That Jaime Lozano could be a watershed in the history of a country that really likes soccer, but Mexicans don't seem to like the game that much.
And the illusion seemed to materialize in the last Gold Cup, when the Mexican Soccer Team became champion with a goal from Santiago Giménez, unleashing madness in the stands, and even in the broadcast booth.
However, after that victory nothing has gone well for those led by Jaime: 'Jimmy' Lozano. And there were some matches in which Mexico reached important peaks when it came to the level of play, something bad always happened and the result or the action as such left a bad taste in the mouths of the fans.
What we experienced last weekend, in the final of the CONCACAF Nations League against the United States, seemed to be the straw that broke the camel's back. Consequently, now Jaime Lozano will risk his life in the next Copa América, where he will try to kill the old ghosts that seem to slow down the progress of the Mexican Soccer Team.
From the couch, it can be very easy to say which player should go in which position and ask for a bench for elements that a few years ago contributed a lot, but that today can even subtract.
However, for 'Jimmy' Lozano this is not an easy decision to make. Egos and hierarchies, if you know how to take advantage of them, can give added value to the claims of the national strategist. But if not, it is these same players who determine your exit.
Taking into consideration the aforementioned, we close this article by sharing with you what is the lineup that we consider ideal to use by the Mexican Soccer Team in the next Copa América 2024.
Goalie: Malagon
Defenses: Jorge Sánchez, Montes, Johan Vászquez and Arteaga
Midfielders: Érick Sánchez, Edson Álvarez and Luis Chávez
Attackers: Henry Martín, Santiago Giménez and Julián Quiñones
