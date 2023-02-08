Faithful! This Thursday we have an appointment #InElJalisco for another Rojinegro Thursday ❤️🖤 Get your tickets at a special price at https://t.co/uHQEnNmF1I 🎟 pic.twitter.com/ebGLYTy6MD – Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) February 8, 2023

“It will depend on the teacher, but I think we are all one hundred, except for Duván who will do a study, the rest is fine, willing to play and it will be the teacher’s decision who plays”he exclaimed.

In addition to this, the Guarani spoke about the good streak in which the team has entered: “We are going from major to minor, so I am very happy about that, we hope to continue through this senate. The truth is that the rival also plays, although the victory is always won, that is the most important thing, we are always looking for that, we will try to correct those details, but hey, as long as the team is winning we will continue on that path “.

“It seems to be nothing serious. Tears are more than helplessness. Suddenly feeling some pain, out there it makes you think about many things. It’s more muscular, I’m exposed to that after standing still for so long. I don’t want to miss matches”, Duván Vergara. pic.twitter.com/NpaLR22mKd — DLPTLV (@dlptlv) February 6, 2023

Likewise, the Peruvian Edison Flores and Ozziel Herrera They are still out of work with the rest of the squad due to their various injuries, while Aldo Rocha It is proposed that he be the owner again.