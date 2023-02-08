Rayados has four consecutive victories in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, after losing in their debut against Chivashowever, he has known how to recover to add three against Blue Cross, Atlético San Luis, Puebla and Toluca. The team led by Victor Manuel Vucetich will seek to maintain that positive streak next Thursday, February 9, when they visit Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium for Date 6 of Liga MX.
At the end of the match against Tolucaan image drew a lot of attention, since the Colombian Duvan Vergara he was crying, being comforted by his companions, without knowing the reason. About it, the Paraguayan celso ortiz confirmed that they will do studies on his partner to find out the seriousness of the injury he suffered, even though Vergara He had assured that he had no serious injury.
“It will depend on the teacher, but I think we are all one hundred, except for Duván who will do a study, the rest is fine, willing to play and it will be the teacher’s decision who plays”he exclaimed.
In addition to this, the Guarani spoke about the good streak in which the team has entered: “We are going from major to minor, so I am very happy about that, we hope to continue through this senate. The truth is that the rival also plays, although the victory is always won, that is the most important thing, we are always looking for that, we will try to correct those details, but hey, as long as the team is winning we will continue on that path “.
On the other hand, the Colombian Julian Quinones of the red and black He was working separately from the squad with the intention of dosing his workloads, due to the intensity with which he has handled himself in the last games and training sessions and before that, he suffered a slight muscular discomfort, for which he remains between cotton pads, although it is not a doubt to play the following Thursday. The attacker has seen action in every minute of the tournament and his intention is to arrive in good shape.
Likewise, the Peruvian Edison Flores and Ozziel Herrera They are still out of work with the rest of the squad due to their various injuries, while Aldo Rocha It is proposed that he be the owner again.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Q: Esteban Andrada – Painting that wins, painting that repeats. vucetich I wouldn’t make changes. The Argentine goalkeeper washed away his mistake against Puebla versus Toluca by having good interventions.
DC: Hector Moreno – The central defender would remain in the starting eleven, but he must continue to improve the passing game. Before the Devils he looked good.
DC: Victor Guzman – He continues to quickly adapt to the team. He looked in fine form against the scarlets, anticipating and winning hand-to-hand duels.
LI: Jesus Gallardo – The left back continues at a high level, as he constantly steps on the rival area to put dangerous diagonals.
RHP: Stefan Medina – Thanks to the absence of Erick Aguirre, the Colombian returned to his role as a right back. He still lacks a greater contribution up front, but defensively he has been fine.
MD: Celso Ortiz – The Paraguayan captain was not very demanding against the Diablos, however, now he will face a younger midfield that could be a problem.
MD: Luis Romo – The Sinaloan continues to look for a way to return to his best version. His greatest contribution is his long passes and filtered balls.
MO: Alfonso Gonzalez – Ponchito celebrated his 200 games with the striped jacket in a great way, since he converted a double against Toluca to add the three points.
MO: German Berterame – The goal has been denied him in recent duels, but it is understandable having a different role when playing behind his attacking partners.
CD: Rodrigo Aguirre – The Uruguayan continues to be one of the best of the club. Thanks to his good dribbling, tackling and shooting ability, he puts opponents in trouble.
CD: Rogelio Funes Mori – He has not scored for two games, because in addition to those canceled for misplacement, he had clear failures against Toluca. However, he is the top scorer in the club’s history and he can handle it.
Starting lineup: Esteban Andrada; Hector Moreno, Victor Guzman, Stefan Medina, Jesus Gallardo; Celso Ortiz, Luis Romo, Alfonso González, Germán Berterame; Rodrigo Aguirre, Rogelio Funes Mori.
Banking: Luis Cárdenas, Omar Govea, Duván Vergara, Maxi Meza, Jordi Cortizo, Sebastián Vegas, Luis Sánchez, Alí Ávila, Sergio Villarreal, Iván Tona.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#starting #lineup #Rayados #Atlas #Matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply