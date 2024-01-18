Monterrey debuted on the right foot in the Clausura 2024 tournament of Liga MX. The team led by Fernando Ortiz wants to get rid of the thorn after a nightmare 2023. On matchday 1, Rayados clearly beat Puebla by a score of 2-0.
This Sunday the 21st, the Sultana del Norte team will visit Santos Laguna. The good news for 'Tano' is that he will be able to recover several important players for this commitment.
Elements like Jesús Manuel 'Tecatito' Corona, Sergio Canales, Brandon Vázquez and Jorge 'Corcho' Rodríguez could have minutes in the duel against the Warriors.
This would be Rayados' starting lineup for the weekend's duel against Santos Laguna.
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada – The Argentine goalkeeper is one of the best in Liga MX and has provided security and solidity to Rayados in their low team since his arrival.
Right back: Erick Aguirre – The winger had a good game on matchday 1 against Puebla and would have earned the opportunity to start as a starter again on matchday 2.
Central defense: Víctor Guzmán – After a solid display against Puebla, the 'Toro' would start matchday 2. The Guzmán – Moreno duo is the most solid that Monterrey has.
Central defense: Héctor Moreno – The 36-year-old defender continues at a very good level. Moreno is the leader of Rayados' low team.
Left back: Sebastián Vegas – The Chilean defender had minutes against River Plate. Despite this, it seems that Vegas will be able to start the weekend.
Central midfielder: Omar Govea – Govea is not a player who gets a lot of spotlight, but since his arrival in Monterrey he has fulfilled his role well. It seems that the arrival of 'Corcho' Rodríguez could reduce his activity.
Central midfielder: Luis Romo – Romo was one of the few players who was not booed by the Monterrey fans in the first match of the season. The midfielder has not had a stellar performance with Rayados, but he has been one of the most consistent.
Offensive midfielder: Jordi Cortizo – Cortizo will be the link between the midfield and the offensive line against Santos Laguna. The return of Sergio Canales could take minutes away from him or make him change positions.
Far right: Maximiliano Meza – The Argentine striker is one of the most experienced elements in the squad. He is a fixture for Fernando Ortiz.
Left winger: Alfonso González – When it seemed that his departure from the team was imminent, González decided to stay in Monterrey. On the first day, 'Ponchito' had a good performance.
Center forward: Germán Berterame – Berterame is Monterrey's starting forward at the start of the season. The position will be played against Brandon Vázquez and Rodrigo Aguirre throughout the tournament.
More news about Liga MX
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#starting #lineup #Monterrey #Santos #Matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply