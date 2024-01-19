This weekend the Monterrey Football Club will make its presentation away from home on the corresponding Matchday 2 of the Clausura 2024 tournament and they will do so by visiting Santos Laguna at the TSM Corona Stadium this Sunday, January 21, 8:05 p.m.
The Sultana del Norte team has just won 2-0 at home against Club Puebla; while, on their own, the Comarca Lagunera team comes from a 1-1 draw against Chivas on their visit to the Akron Stadium.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the Monterrey team against the Warriors.
Q: Esteban Andrada – The Argentine goalkeeper remains the starting goalkeeper of the Monterrey team, despite the interest of clubs from South America, he preferred to remain in the Sultana del Norte.
LHP: Erick Aguirre – The multifunctional Mexican defender has kept a low profile in the royal team, on the first date he won the title from Stephen Medina and could repeat in ownership.
DFC: Víctor Guzmán – The young defender has earned the trust of the coaching staff and together with the experienced Moreno he has made a good duo.
DFC: Héctor Moreno – The experienced Mexican defender has become the team's trusted man and is therefore a must-have at the back.
LI: Sebastián Vegas – In the absence of Jesus Gallardo Due to injury, the versatile Chilean could once again be a starter on the left wing.
MD: Jordi Cortizo – The Mexican midfielder has become more and more confident and is gaining a permanent place in the team, although he could reduce his activity with the return of Sergio Canales.
MC: Omar Govea – The young Mexican is receiving the confidence of the coaching staff to be a starter for this new tournament, it seems that he will receive more starting activity.
MC: Luis Romo – He is one of the most loved and appreciated players by the fans, he is the engine of the team in the midfield and one of those who wears out the most on the field, he is a must-have for the team.
MD: Maximiliano Meza – The Argentine continues to retain ownership despite the strong competition in the team and is because he is one of the most experienced players in the club.
DC: Alfonso González – He 'Tano' could repeat alignment and put ' againPonchito' next to Berteramesince it is known that he has a nose for goals, otherwise he could return him to the midfield in the place of Govea and place Brandon Vazquez who will now be available to play.
DC: Germán Berterame – With the departure of Funes Morithe Argentine would be the new immovable center forward, his scoring contribution always makes the difference.
