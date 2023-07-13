Next Friday Rayados de Monterrey will be facing Mazatlán, corresponding to the third date of the Apertura 2023.
Those led by coach Fernando Ortíz are the wide favorites to win, although it will not be easy, since Mazatlán will seek to leave everything on the pitch to surprise and end the predictions.
Rayados seeks its second consecutive victory of the contest.
PO: Esteban Andrada – In the goal will be the Argentine goalkeeper Esteban Andrada, who continues to divide opinions.
RHP: Stefan Medina – One of Rayados’ must-haves is Stefan Medina. The Colombian is one of Ortíz’s strong cards.
DC: Sebastian Vegas – In the center, the defender Sebastián Vegas will jump onto the field, who once again appears as the starter.
DC: Hector Moreno – Accompanying Vegas in the center is the experienced player Héctor Moreno.
LI: Erick Aguirre – On the left side is Erick Aguirre, a Mexican soccer player who has yet to give the last stretch in the royal club.
MC: Celso Ortiz – What about Celso Ortiz? Without a doubt, a captain worthy of respect who represents leadership on the field.
MC: Jonathan González – Soccer in the maximum circuit has given him a new opportunity and he wants not to miss it.
ED: Jordi Cortizo – Jordi Cortizo appears as a winger, a player who has worked at forced marches to become a starter.
ED: Maximiliano Meza – The Argentine Maximiliano Meza has not been able to recover his level of play that we all know him.
CD: German Berterame – Forward Germán Berterame has won Aguirre’s starting position.
CD: Rogelio Funes Mori – In the upper part, together with his Argentine compatriot, the ‘Melliz’ will appear, who seeks to convince the fans of his goals.
