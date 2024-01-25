Last Wednesday, January 24, 2024, on the field of the BBVA stadium, the Rayados del Monterrey received a visit from White Roosters of Querétaro for the early duel on matchday four, corresponding to the Clausura 2024 tournament.
That, the media and fans thought, must have been a mere formality match. Three points in the bag without even breaking a sweat. And things looked like this when, at minute forty-one of the first half, Mexican-American Brandon Vázquez put the locals ahead, scoring his first goal as a Pandilla player.
However, in the second half Fernando: 'Tano' Ortíz made a series of modifications that did not seem at all to the fans. Brandon Vázquez and Germán Berterame left the field; Rodrigo Aguirre was one of those who came on in relief on offense and simply could not make a difference.
At the eighty-third minute of the game, Ettson Ayón made it 1-1 for the Queretaro team, causing the Albiazul fans to make their annoyance known with a forceful boo at the end of the match, as they consider that Monterrey has not looked good in this start of the tournament, even though they had just added six points out of a possible six.
The mission that Brandon Vázquez has with the Monterrey Football Club is not at all simple. Replacing a forward like Rogelio Funes Mori, who won practically everything with the Pandilla and who scored one hundred and sixty goals, becoming the top scorer in the club's history, carries a great responsibility.
And although the final result left a large part of the fans upset, they were not entirely displeased by what they saw of their new attacker. There are even those who even reproach his coach for the fact that he has sent him to the bench.
Therefore, it is most likely that Monterrey will line him up again in the attack for next Saturday's game, against the Atlético San Luiswith Sergio Canales behind him and Germán Berterame attacking from the right side, just as they took to the field in the last duel.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Erick Aguirre, Víctor Guzmán, Héctor Moreno and Sebastián Vegas
Midfielders: Jordi Cortizo, 'Corcho' Rodríguez, Omar Govea and Germán Berterame
Attackers: Sergio Canales and Brandon Vázquez
#starting #lineup #Monterrey #Atlético #San #Luis #Matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply