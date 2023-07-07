This weekend the Club de Fútbol Monterrey will make its presentation at home on the corresponding day 2 of the Apertura 2023 tournament and they will do so with Fernando Ortiz on the bench being his first duel in the ‘Steel Giant’ when receiving Atlas.
The Sultana del Norte team comes from a 1-1 draw against Atlético de San Luis; while, on its own, the red and black team comes from a 3-0 victory at home against Cruz Azul.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the Monterrey team against the Guadalajara.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Q: Esteban Andrada – The Argentinian goalkeeper once again received the confidence to remain as the owner of the albiazul goal, after he has not had the highest level in recent tournaments, so he seeks to vindicate himself and return to being that type of confidence under the three sticks.
RHP: Erick Aguirre – The multifunctional Mexican defender has kept a low profile in the royal team and seeks to achieve his best level.
CB: Stefan Medina – On this occasion as a central defender, the multifunctional Colombian is covering the absence of the youth, Victor Guzman, who is participating with the Mexican team in the Gold Cup.
DFC: Hector Moreno – The experienced Mexican defender has become the team’s trusted man and is therefore an inevitable defender.
LI: Sebastian Vegas – In the absence of Jesus Gallardothe versatile Chilean is the starter on the left wing.
MD: Maximiliano Meza – The Argentine continues to hold the title despite the strong competition in the team.
MC: Omar Govea – In the absence of Luis Romo, the young Mexican is receiving the confidence of the coaching staff to be a starter.
MC: Celso Ortiz – The Guarani captain and benchmark is a fundamental man in the midfield and is currently an essential player in the starting eleven.
IM: Jordi Cortizo – Due to the absence due to injury of ‘ponchito‘, the Mexican striker is starting.
DC: German Berterame – The Argentine attacker is a regular starter in the team’s offense, and these first dates would not be the exception.
DC: Rogelio Funes Mori – The rumors about his supposed departure from the club have not stopped, but as long as they continue to link him outside the institution, he will take advantage of his opinions to continue increasing his legacy as the club’s all-time top scorer.
#starting #lineup #Monterrey #Atlas #Apertura
Leave a Reply