On Friday, November 17, 2023, the The Mexican Futbol selectionled by Jimmy Lozano, faced its counterpart from Honduras, in the duel corresponding to the first leg of the Nations League quarterfinals.
What more than one imagined would be a mere formality match ended up complicating things in an ugly way for Tricolor, who lost 2-0 in Honduras, forcing them to win the second leg to avoid being left out of the Copa América 2024.
An injury forced the Mexican goalkeeper to come off the bench in the first half. At the end of the match, Guillermo Ochoa declared before the cameras that he did not like the way in which the Mexican National Team lost the match, but he also clarified that the key was still alive, and that at the Azteca stadium the story would be different.
Unfortunately for the former Águilas del América footballer, he will not be able to be on the field for the second leg of the quarterfinals. His place will be occupied by Julio González; goalkeeper of the UNAM Pumas.
Goalie: Luis Malagon
Defenses: Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez and Jesús Gallardo
Midfielders: Luis Romo, Edson Álvarez and Érick Sánchez
Fronts: Orbelin Pineda, Santiago Giménez and Chucky Lozano
Some claim that Jaime Lozano would bench ‘Bebote’ again, to start either Raúl Jiménez, even though he is not going through a good moment, or Julián Quiñones himself, who already had the opportunity to debut with the Mexican Soccer Team.
