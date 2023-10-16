Lionel Andrés Messi, the best player on the planet and probably in the history of football, debuted for FC Barcelona in Spain at just 17 years, 3 months and 22 days. Nobody knew it, but that October 16, 2004 would become a historic and unforgettable day, taking into account that the “Flea” later emerged as the most outstanding of all in this beautiful sport.
Next, we will review the starting eleven of the “Culé” club that day, against Espanyol, 19 years after the historic event.
Undisputed goalkeeper of FC Barcelona at that time, who defended the three Blaugrana suits for several years.
The right back defended his zone in that match for 90 minutes, and received a yellow card.
The number 23 was the first centre-back in that clash, teaming up with none other than captain Puyol.
Captain and top leader of that team led by Frank Rijkaard
The Dutchman was also cautioned in that clash. He is remembered for having a left foot that is very suitable for mid-distance shots.
The Mexican shared the midfield with Xavi and Deco, being the most defensive of the three.
A pure-bred “culé”, displaying elegance and simplicity to play football. One of the greatest idols in history.
Deco connected with a long shot in the 9th minute that David García deflected and deceived Kameni. It was 1-0 and the only difference in the match, although the highlight of the Portuguese was being replaced by Lionel Andrés Messi in the 82nd minute, wearing number 30 and with great enthusiasm.
The football smile was one of those that coined and accompanied Leo from the beginning, knowing that he had something special. Then they had fun together.
The Swede Henrik Larsson, who was a striker for FC Barcelona at that time, was cautioned in that match and was unable to score.
The Cameroonian goalscorer was a constant threat of danger for rivals. The number “9” assisted Deco for the only difference of the match.
