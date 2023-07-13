One of the most anticipated games of day 3 of Mexican soccer is between Tijuana and Cruz Azul. La Máquina wants to get out of today in which it has fallen at this start of the tournament, where it has not been able to achieve victory, falling in two consecutive games.
Now, the coach Ricardo Ferretti wishes once and for all to put an end to malaria from this bad start to the tournament to get his first win. An important detail is that goalkeeper José de Jesús Corona will face his former team, where he lived his best moments.
PO: Andres Gudiño – The starting goalkeeper for this match will be Andrés Gudiño, after the expulsion of Sebastián Jurado in the match against Toluca.
LI: Ignacio Rivero – Ignacio Rivero will appear on the right side, a well-crafted player who will seek to make a difference.
DC: Carlos Salcedo – The ‘Titan’ is still unable to adapt to the rhythm of Cruz Azul, although it is expected that with the passing of the games he will be able to do so.
DC: Cristian Jimenez – The youth would have a new opportunity with the team led by ‘Tuca’ Ferretti.
ED: Carlos Rotondi – The ‘all heart’ Carlos Rotondi will start with the whole of the Machine for this game against Xolos.
MC: Erik Lira – In the middle sector of the field, Erik Lira will appear, a player with few reflectors but a compliant in every game.
MD: Kevin Castaño – One of Cruz Azul’s new reinforcements, Kevin Castaño, will continue as a starter with the La Noria club.
MO: Moisés Vieira – The winger Moisés Vieira wants to show himself, since in the last game he left the field for tactical reasons.
ED: Christian Tabó – Everything seems to indicate that Christian Tabó will be living his last tournament with the Machine, and these matches where he appears as a starter could make a difference.
CD. Diber Cambindo – In the upper part of the field, the Colombian Diber Cambindo is expected to start.
