Blue Cross is going through a deep sporting and institutional crisis. The cement team had a disastrous presentation in the 2023 Leagues Cup and has three consecutive defeats at the start of the 2023 Opening of the MX League.
This weekend, the Celestial Machine will face off against Saints Lagoon on day 4 of the Opening 2023. Los Guerreros had a terrible performance in the binational contest and were eliminated in the group stage.
The two teams are touched and will seek to turn the page as soon as possible.
Goalkeeper: Sebastian Jurado – The fight for ownership is still open. Neither Jurado nor Andrés Gudiño have been able to take over this position and give cement workers the security they require under the three sticks.
Right back: Juan Escobar – The Paraguayan winger is recovered and will play an important role in the possible improvement of the team throughout this season. Escobar is an element that defends well and is dangerous when he joins the attack.
Central Defender: Willer Ditta – So far, the Colombian defender is the only one of the reinforcements that has lived up to expectations. Ditta has to work on fitting in better with Salcedo, his partner at the center.
Central defender: Carlos Salcedo – The ‘Titan’ Salcedo has not shown his best level since he arrived at Cruz Azul. Many things are expected from his signing, but up to now he has been imprecise and inaccurate in defense.
Left back: Ignacio Rivero – Rivero complies in any of the positions in which they place him. The Uruguayan midfielder/defender is fierce, has rhythm and always plays with dedication and courage.
Central midfielder: Erik Lira – The Mexican midfielder would be one of the modifications that Joaquín Moreno would make for the match against Santos Laguna. Ricardo Ferretti almost did not take Lira into account in recent games. It seems that the player who emerged from Pumas will have another chance.
Central midfielder: Kevin Castaño: Moreno has expressed himself in a very good way both about Lira and Castaño. The Colombian medium arrived at the Machine generating a lot of expectations, but it has not had as much activity as expected. It seems that the new coach trusts him.
Attacking midfielder: Carlos Rodríguez – The player that emerged from the basic forces of Monterrey will play behind the striker in the duel against the Guerreros in the absence of Moisés Vieira. ‘Charly’ is one of the most constant elements of the Machine despite the poor results.
Left winger: Carlos Rotondi – Rotondi, without being the great figure of the league, is one of the most decent reinforcements that the Cruz Azul board of directors has brought in in recent tournaments. The Argentine winger is unbalancing and usually puts his striker ahead.
Right winger: Uriel Antuna – Despite the numerous criticisms that ‘El Brujo’ has earned, Antuna is the best player that the Celestial Machine has. The numbers from last season support this claim. Antuna needs, now as in recent seasons, a partner up front who can define the plays he creates.
Center forward: Diber Cambindo – The Colombian striker will start because he is the only natural nine in the squad. Cambindo has had disastrous performances, each one worse than the last, since he came to the Machine. Joaquín Moreno has worked with Antuna as a striker. That says it all about the coffee booster.
