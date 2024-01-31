The start of the Clausura tournament had not been easy for the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. They started losing 1-0 against the Pachuca Tuzos, on matchday one, playing at home. Then, on date number two they tied 0-0 against the Ciudad Juarez Braves, missing an end in the aggregate of the match; saved, on top of that, by his former goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado.
For date number three, however, although they started losing to the Mazatlan, they turned around and managed to achieve their first victory of the semester, beating the Mazatlecos by a score of 2-1. And only on Tuesday, January 30, did they add three again, defeating the Tijuana Xolos from Miguel: the 'Piojo' Herrera, who ended up having words with the president of the Celeste Machine: Iván Alonso.
“I'm not going to let anyone disrespect me, the coach or anyone on the team.”
– Ivan Alonso
Next Friday, February 2, the Cruz Azul Celeste Machine will visit the field of the Corregidora stadium, where it will measure forces with the Gallos Blancos squad, in the duel corresponding to matchday number five of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
In the last five confrontations between these two squads, Cruz Azul has emerged victorious on three occasions, they have tied once and only suffered defeat on one occasion. This was precisely the previous tournament, when the White Roosters of Querétaro They beat the cement workers 3-1, on the court of the Aztec stadium.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Ignacio Rivero
Midfielders: Alexis Gutiérrez, Charly Rodríguez, Lorenzo Faravelli, Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rotondi
Forwards: Gabriel Fernández, Ángel Sepúlveda
